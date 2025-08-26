Breaking News
Vietnam evacuates 325,000 people as Typhoon Kajiki nears landfall

Vietnam evacuates 325,000 people as Typhoon Kajiki nears landfall

Updated on: 26 August,2025 10:59 AM IST  |  Hanoi
Agencies

Vietnam evacuated more than 325,500 residents and suspended several domestic flights as Typhoon Kajiki approached the eastern coast. Authorities relocated people from five coastal provinces to temporary shelters, warning of “extremely dangerous” conditions that threaten fishing boats, tourist vessels, and aquaculture facilities ahead of the storm

A street in Vinh city with very low visibility amid heavy rain. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Vietnam evacuated more than 325,500 people and suspended several domestic flights as Typhoon Kajiki approached the country’s eastern coast.

Authorities confirmed that residents across five coastal provinces were relocated to schools and public buildings designated as temporary shelters. The typhoon was forecast to make landfall on Monday.



Vietnam’s Disaster Management Authority, under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, warned that the situation is “extremely dangerous,” posing serious risks to vessels, including tourist and fishing boats, as well as aquaculture facilities.


