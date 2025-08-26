Vietnam evacuated more than 325,500 residents and suspended several domestic flights as Typhoon Kajiki approached the eastern coast. Authorities relocated people from five coastal provinces to temporary shelters, warning of “extremely dangerous” conditions that threaten fishing boats, tourist vessels, and aquaculture facilities ahead of the storm

Vietnam evacuated more than 325,500 people and suspended several domestic flights as Typhoon Kajiki approached the country’s eastern coast.

Authorities confirmed that residents across five coastal provinces were relocated to schools and public buildings designated as temporary shelters. The typhoon was forecast to make landfall on Monday.

Vietnam’s Disaster Management Authority, under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, warned that the situation is “extremely dangerous,” posing serious risks to vessels, including tourist and fishing boats, as well as aquaculture facilities.

