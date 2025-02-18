Breaking News
Villagers in southern Lebanon return home

Updated on: 19 February,2025 07:36 AM IST  |  Deir Mimas
Agencies |

Villages waited by the roadside for permission to check on their homes, but some pushed aside the roadblocks to march in.

People inspect their destroyed homes in Adaisseh village. PIC/AFP

Israeli forces withdrew from border villages in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, under a deadline spelled out in a US-brokered ceasefire agreement that ended the latest Israel-Hezbollah war.


Lebanese soldiers moved into the areas from where the Israeli troops pulled and began clearing roadblocks set up by Israeli forces and checking for unexploded ordnance and any explosives left behind. 


Villages waited by the roadside for permission to check on their homes, but some pushed aside the roadblocks to march in.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

