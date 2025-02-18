Villagers in southern Lebanon return home

Villages waited by the roadside for permission to check on their homes, but some pushed aside the roadblocks to march in.

People inspect their destroyed homes in Adaisseh village. PIC/AFP

Israeli forces withdrew from border villages in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, under a deadline spelled out in a US-brokered ceasefire agreement that ended the latest Israel-Hezbollah war.

Lebanese soldiers moved into the areas from where the Israeli troops pulled and began clearing roadblocks set up by Israeli forces and checking for unexploded ordnance and any explosives left behind.

Villages waited by the roadside for permission to check on their homes, but some pushed aside the roadblocks to march in.

