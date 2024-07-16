The Iowa caucus victory was considered the first step in Donald Trump's bid to claim the Republican nomination in a third consecutive election

Vivek Ramaswamy. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Vivek Ramaswamy backs Donald Trump's VP pick: He'll be an outstanding Vice Prez x 00:00

Expressing tremendous support for Donald Trump's pick of JD Vance as his running mate in the forthcoming US presidential elections, Indian-American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy said on Monday that Vance will become an outstanding Vice President.

Reminiscing the days of his law school, Ramaswamy underscored how impressed he is with his "classmate" JD Vance getting the "strongest presidential ticket."

ADVERTISEMENT

"So proud of my friend, classmate, and fellow southwest Ohioan today. We used to watch Bengals games at the bar in law school, it's awesome we're now here a decade later with JD joining the strongest presidential ticket in our lifetime," he wrote in a post on X.

So proud of my friend, classmate, and fellow southwest Ohioan today. We used to watch Bengals games at the bar in law school, it’s awesome we’re now here a decade later with JD joining the strongest presidential ticket in our lifetime. He’ll be an outstanding Vice President and I… — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) July 15, 2024

"He'll be an outstanding Vice President and I look forward to everything ahead for him and for our country," Ramaswamy further added.

It is pertinent to note that Ramaswamy dropped out of the 2024 Republican presidential race after finishing fourth in the Iowa caucuses earlier.

Ramaswamy had finished fourth in Iowa, according to CNN News projections, well behind Trump, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley.

The Iowa caucus victory was considered the first step in Donald Trump's bid to claim the Republican nomination in a third consecutive election.

As the US presidential elections draw near, Trump made his pick for Vice President, selecting JD Vance as his running mate on Monday. Trump confirmed Vance's candidature through a post on social media.

"After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio," Trump posted on Truth Social.

Vance was born James David Bowman in Middletown, Ohio, to a mother who struggled with addiction and a father who left the family when JD was a toddler. He was raised by his grandparents

President Joe Biden launched his re-election campaign in April 2023, describing the contest between him and Trump as a "stark choice" for voters between the continuation of democracy in America and its possible "destruction" under Trump.

Meanwhile, Trump launched his bid to reclaim the White House in November 2022. He aims to reclaim the White House after his bitter exit in 2020, as he looks forward to becoming only the second commander-in-chief to win two non-consecutive terms in office.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever