Breaking News
Konkan Railway restored
Rain boosts Mumbai’s water reserves, more showers ahead!
Thane road ‘disappears’ weeks after being repaired
Mumbai: IMA resists move to standardise hospital rates
Pune Police can’t find Puja Khedkar’s parents booked in Arms Act case
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > World News > Article > Vivek Ramaswamy backs Donald Trumps VP pick Hell be an outstanding Vice Prez

Vivek Ramaswamy backs Donald Trump's VP pick: He'll be an outstanding Vice Prez

Updated on: 16 July,2024 09:15 AM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

Top

The Iowa caucus victory was considered the first step in Donald Trump's bid to claim the Republican nomination in a third consecutive election

Vivek Ramaswamy backs Donald Trump's VP pick: He'll be an outstanding Vice Prez

Vivek Ramaswamy. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Vivek Ramaswamy backs Donald Trump's VP pick: He'll be an outstanding Vice Prez
x
00:00

Expressing tremendous support for Donald Trump's pick of JD Vance as his running mate in the forthcoming US presidential elections, Indian-American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy said on Monday that Vance will become an outstanding Vice President.


Reminiscing the days of his law school, Ramaswamy underscored how impressed he is with his "classmate" JD Vance getting the "strongest presidential ticket."


"So proud of my friend, classmate, and fellow southwest Ohioan today. We used to watch Bengals games at the bar in law school, it's awesome we're now here a decade later with JD joining the strongest presidential ticket in our lifetime," he wrote in a post on X.


"He'll be an outstanding Vice President and I look forward to everything ahead for him and for our country," Ramaswamy further added.

It is pertinent to note that Ramaswamy dropped out of the 2024 Republican presidential race after finishing fourth in the Iowa caucuses earlier.

Ramaswamy had finished fourth in Iowa, according to CNN News projections, well behind Trump, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley.

The Iowa caucus victory was considered the first step in Donald Trump's bid to claim the Republican nomination in a third consecutive election.

As the US presidential elections draw near, Trump made his pick for Vice President, selecting JD Vance as his running mate on Monday. Trump confirmed Vance's candidature through a post on social media.

"After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio," Trump posted on Truth Social.

Vance was born James David Bowman in Middletown, Ohio, to a mother who struggled with addiction and a father who left the family when JD was a toddler. He was raised by his grandparents

President Joe Biden launched his re-election campaign in April 2023, describing the contest between him and Trump as a "stark choice" for voters between the continuation of democracy in America and its possible "destruction" under Trump.

Meanwhile, Trump launched his bid to reclaim the White House in November 2022. He aims to reclaim the White House after his bitter exit in 2020, as he looks forward to becoming only the second commander-in-chief to win two non-consecutive terms in office.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

donald trump united states of america news world news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK