Vladimir Putin in constant contact with India, China, Brazil over Ukraine war

Updated on: 05 September,2024 05:49 PM IST  |  Moscow
mid-day online correspondent |

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that these countries are making genuine attempts to help resolve the crisis.

Vladimir Putin in constant contact with India, China, Brazil over Ukraine war

Mongolia’s President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh and Russia’s Vladimir Putin at an official welcoming ceremony

Russian President Vladimir Putin has indicated that he maintains regular touch with India, China, and Brazil regarding the Ukraine issue. He stated that these countries are making genuine attempts to help resolve the crisis, according to the state-run TASS news agency. At the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok, Putin stated, "If Ukraine wishes to continue negotiations, I am ready." Politico, a US-based media source, reported on his views, reported PTI. 


According to the report, Putin's statements come two weeks after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic visit to Ukraine, where he met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.



"We respect our friends and partners, who, I believe, sincerely seek to resolve all issues surrounding this conflict, primarily China, Brazil and India. I constantly keep in touch with our colleagues on this issue," Putin was quoted as saying in the PTI report. 


India might help start conversation on Ukraine: Russia

In a separate remark, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the Izvestia newspaper that India might help start a conversation on Ukraine. He emphasised Modi and Putin's "highly constructive, even friendly relations," and stated that Modi could obtain firsthand knowledge from major players such as Putin, Zelenskyy, and the US.

"This gives a great opportunity for India to throw its weight in world affairs, to use its influence that would drive the Americans and Ukrainians towards using a greater political will and entering the peaceful settlement track," Peskov told reporters. However, he stressed that Modi has "no specific plans" to intervene because no circumstances for discussions are currently in place, the PTI report stated.

PM Modi visits Ukraine

Reportedly, during his visit to Ukraine on August 23, Prime Minister Modi asked President Zelenskyy to participate in talks with Russia to resolve the issue. Modi also emphasised India's willingness to play an "active role" in re-establishing peace.

This visit, which lasted over nine hours, was the first by an Indian prime minister since Ukraine's independence in 1991, and it came six weeks after Modi met with President Putin. Some Western countries had expressed worry over the discussions with Russia, the news agency report stated.

