Ukrainian authorities said air defenses destroyed 23 of the 25 missiles that were launched

Russian soldiers march toward Red Square to attend a Victory Day military parade in Moscow. Pic/AP

Vladimir Putin tells WWII event West is waging a 'real war' on Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday told his country’s traditional Victory Day parade on Moscow’s Red Square that the West’s “untamed ambitions, arrogance and impunity” are driving “a real war” against Russia, while the Kremlin’s forces fired another cruise missile barrage at Ukraine.

“Today civilization is once again at a decisive turning point. A real war has been unleashed against our Motherland,” Putin said. His remarks came after forces fired its latest barrage of cruise missiles at Ukraine.

Ukrainian authorities said air defenses destroyed 23 of the 25 missiles that were launched. The air force said in a Telegram post that eight Kalibr cruise missiles were fired from carriers in the Black Sea toward the east and 17 from strategic aircraft.

EU, Ukraine come close on Europe Day

For the first time, Ukraine and the European Union are marking Europe Day—a celebration of “peace and unity,” together. Don’t let anyone be fooled too much, though.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the EU’s executive branch, made a special trip to Kyiv on Tuesday to deliver the warm words of common destiny after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that his nation would from now on “celebrate Europe Day together with all of free Europe.”

