Volodymyr Zelensky barred from addressing Eurovision

A performance at the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool. PIC/AP

This weekend’s Eurovision Song Contest will have Ukrainian flags, Ukrainian musicians and Ukrainian fans—but not the country’s wartime leader.

Organisers say they rejected a request from President Volodymyr Zelensky to make a video address to the final of t he pan-continental music competition on Saturday. He was expected to urge the world to continue its support for Ukraine’s fight to repel Russian invasion.

The European Broadcasting Union—a grouping of national public broadcasters that runs Eurovision—said that letting Zelensky participate would breach “the nonpolitical nature of the event.”

Ukraine pushes to extend wartime grain deal

The Ukrainian government is seeking to extend a wartime deal that allowed the country’s grain to get to nations in Africa, the Middle East and Asia where hunger is a growing threat, a top Ukrainian official said on Thursday after the latest talks on prolonging the agreement. The talks in Istanbul involved Turkish, Russian, Ukrainian and United Nations officials but yielded no decisions for an extension. The deal is due to expire next Wednesday.

