Home > News > World News > Article > Volodymyr Zelensky says Russia bombing its own civilians in Kursk region

Updated on: 03 February,2025 08:13 AM IST  |  Kyiv
Agencies |

They killed Syrians the same way. Russian bombs destroy Ukrainian homes the same way. And even against their own civilians, the Russian army uses similar tactics,” he added

A damaged residential building, a day after a missile strike in Poltava, Ukraine. Pic/AFP

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of bombing its “own civilians” who were sheltering in a school in the Kursk region. Zelensky claimed that Russia dropped an aerial bomb on a boarding school while the civilians were still preparing to evacuate.


“This is how Russia wages war—Sudzha, Kursk region, Russian territory, a boarding school with civilians preparing to evacuate. They destroyed the building even though dozens of civilians were there,” Zelensky wrote in a post on X on Saturday.


“This is how Russia waged war against Chechnya decades ago. They killed Syrians the same way. Russian bombs destroy Ukrainian homes the same way. And even against their own civilians, the Russian army uses similar tactics,” he added.


Ukraine has made advancements in Kursk, as per the Institute for the Study of War, a DC-based think tank. On the other hand, the Russian Military said that it had recaptured the region.

