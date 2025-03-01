Zelenskyy added Friday's contentious spat with President Donald Trump was 'not good for both sides'.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Pic/AFP

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Ukraine won't enter peace talks with Russia until it has security guarantees against another offensive.

Zelenskyy added Friday's contentious spat with President Donald Trump was 'not good for both sides'.

But Zelenskyy said that Trump - who insists Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to end the three-year grinding war - needs to understand that Ukraine can't change attitudes toward Russia on a dime.

