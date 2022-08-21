‘Want long-lasting peace with India, resolution of J&K issue’

However, Shehbaz Sharif also added that sustainable peace in South Asia was linked to the resolution of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Friday that his country wants long-lasting peace with India and war is not an option for either of the two neighbours. “We want permanent peace with India through dialogue as war is not an option for either of the countries,” he said, while talking to a group of students from Harvard University, US, reported The News International.

However, Shehbaz Sharif also added that sustainable peace in South Asia was linked to the resolution of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The sustainable peace in South Asia was linked to the resolution of Jammu and Kashmir issue in line with the UN resolutions and the wishes of Kashmiris, and nothing short of it would work, said the Pak PM.

Shehbaz pointed out that Islamabad and New Delhi should have competition in trade, economy and improving the conditions of their people, reported The News International. Defending the nuclear assets and the professionally trained army of Pakistan, he said, “We spend on our military to protect our frontiers and not for aggression.”

The delegation consisted of students from diverse origins and academic backgrounds. The PM welcomed students and held a candid discussion about contemporary challenges Pakistan was facing today.

Arrest Imran Khan: Minister

Pakistan’s Information and Broadcasting Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb demanded the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in the foreign funding case. She said that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) should arrest Khan like Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leaders were apprehended.

