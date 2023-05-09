War shadows Russia’s Victory Day celebrations

Breaking News
Updated on: 09 May,2023 08:22 AM IST  |  Moscow
Agencies |

However, many regions have canceled their May 9 observances because of concerns that the events could become targets for Ukrainian attacks. Russia’s failure to make gains in Ukraine spoils the image of its army’s indomitability

Short-range ballistic missile system launchers during a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade. Pic/AP

Victory Day—Russia’s most important secular holiday—lauds two tenets that are central to the country’s identity: military might and moral rectitude. But the war in Ukraine undermines both this year.


The holiday falling on Tuesday marks the 78th anniversary of Germany’s capitulation in World War II after a relentless Red Army offensive pushed German forces from Stalingrad, deep inside Russia, all the way to Berlin, about 2,200 kilometers (1,300 miles).




However, many regions have canceled their May 9 observances because of concerns that the events could become targets for Ukrainian attacks. Russia’s failure to make gains in Ukraine spoils the image of its army’s indomitability.

May 8, 1945
The day of Germany’s capitulation in World War II 

