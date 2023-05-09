However, many regions have canceled their May 9 observances because of concerns that the events could become targets for Ukrainian attacks. Russia’s failure to make gains in Ukraine spoils the image of its army’s indomitability

Short-range ballistic missile system launchers during a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade. Pic/AP

Listen to this article War shadows Russia’s Victory Day celebrations x 00:00

Victory Day—Russia’s most important secular holiday—lauds two tenets that are central to the country’s identity: military might and moral rectitude. But the war in Ukraine undermines both this year.

The holiday falling on Tuesday marks the 78th anniversary of Germany’s capitulation in World War II after a relentless Red Army offensive pushed German forces from Stalingrad, deep inside Russia, all the way to Berlin, about 2,200 kilometers (1,300 miles).

Also read: Watchdog growingly worried over Ukrainian nuclear plant security

However, many regions have canceled their May 9 observances because of concerns that the events could become targets for Ukrainian attacks. Russia’s failure to make gains in Ukraine spoils the image of its army’s indomitability.

May 8, 1945

The day of Germany’s capitulation in World War II

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever