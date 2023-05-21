Water record!

Joseph Dituri has completed 74 days at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep lagoon in Key Largo

A university professor broke a record for the longest time living underwater without depressurization this weekend at a Florida Keys lodge for scuba divers.

Joseph Dituri’s 74th day residing in Jules’ Undersea Lodge, situated at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep lagoon in Key Largo, wasn’t much different than his previous days there since he submerged March 1.

Dituri, who also goes by the moniker “Dr. Deep Sea,” ate a protein-heavy meal of eggs and salmon prepared using a microwave, exercised with resistance bands, did his daily pushups and took an hour-long nap. Unlike a submarine, the lodge does not use technology to adjust for the increased underwater pressure.

The previous record of 73 days, two hours and 34 minutes was set by two Tennessee professors­­—Bruce Cantrell and Jessica Fain—at the same location in 2014.

But Dituri isn’t just settling for the record and resurfacing: He plans to stay at the lodge until June 9, when he reaches 100 days and completes an underwater mission dubbed Project Neptune 100.

His research includes daily experiments in physiology to monitor how the human body responds to long-term exposure to extreme pressure. There is one thing he really misses, however: the sun.

An act of beauty

Grandpa turns to beauty blogging to earn money for grandson’s treatment

A 72-year-old man in China melted the hearts of millions after it was reported that he spends most of his time promoting makeup and other beauty products online in order to treat his sick grandson.

The Chinese pensioner has been dedicating a lot of his time to his unusual job, that of makeup-wearing beauty blogger, for which he applies all sorts of beauty products, from creams to lipstick and mascara for fans all over the country. It’s not exactly typical behavior for a man Zhu’s age, but then again, his is not a typical story.

Six years ago, Zhu Yunchang’s grandson, Xiao Jingyan, was diagnosed with a rare and cruel disease – spinal muscular atrophy (SMAs). The boy was only five at the time, and doctors estimated that he only had about 18 months to live. But he exceeded their expectations and has been battling his condition ever since, with the help of his family. But it hasn’t been an easy battle. The only drug used to treat Xiao’s condition could only be imported from the US and cost around 700,000 yuan ($100,000).

Xiao Jingyan’s decided they would do anything to save his life, so they sold their house and borrowed as much money as they could, but it still wasn’t enough. That’s when the boy’s grandfather decided to get involved. His pension wouldn’t cut it, so he started looking for alternative ways to earn some money and stumbled on beauty blogging.

Fit 50

Charlene Farnsworth, a part-time industrial cleaner who has just qualified as a personal trainer, has found herself at the centre of people’s fascinations recently.Many social media users are wondering just how the 53-year-old manages to maintain her enviably fit physique, and where her body-positive attitude comes from. She says, “I didn’t start my fitness and health journey until I was 48. I started modelling as I was about to turn 50. I stepped on stage in my first-ever body building competition when I was almost 53. I just recently completed my Personal Training Certification. I’m now starting my own training business, with the hopes of inspiring other middle-aged folks.”

Bloody hell

Rojakorn Nanon, a 52-year-old man from Thailand’s Trang province, starts his day with a glass of crocodile blood mixed with a Thai spirit called lao khao, and has another such cocktail before bedtime. He believes the blood does wonders for several organs, for the blood, and for the nervous system.

Jealous much?

Police in the Argentinian city of La Plata rescued a 29-year-old man from a locked room in his girlfriend’s house. He claimed to have been locked in there for over 72 hours following an argument with his girlfriend of six months, who happened to be extremely jealous. She kept him there for three days straight.

Man shuns food, consumes soda

An Iranian man claims he stopped consuming food one day in 2006 and has relied solely on sweetened fizzy drinks for energy ever since. 58-year-old Gholamreza Ardeshiri claims that the mere sight of food makes him nauseous and that he has been surviving on water and fizzy drinks like Pepsi and Coke.

Interstellar stunner

A supermassive black hole lurking at the edge of the universe is one of the biggest ever detected. It contains over a billion solar masses worth of interstellar dust, forming stars 1,000 times faster than our own Milky Way. The cosmic colossus lies at the centre of an extreme galaxy and dates back more than 13 billion years, to only 750 million years after the Big Bang.