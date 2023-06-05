We stand by India as it mourns loss of lives: Turkey President Erdogan extends condolences to kin of Odisha victims

Appreciating Blinken's words, the EAM said that such sentiments are deeply valued at this challenging time.

The accident spot. Pic/AFP

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday tweeted to express his grief over the tragic triple train accident in Odisha's Balasore, which claimed the lives of 275 passengers and left over a 1,000 injured.

"On behalf of myself and my nation, I offer my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the train accident in Odisha, India, as well to the people and the government of India. We wish a speedy recovery to the injured. We stand by India as it mourns the loss of lives in the tragic accident," Erdogan tweeted.

Earlier in the day, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also made a phone call to External Affairs Minister Jaishankar to express his grief over the loss of lives in the horrific triple train accident.

Appreciating Blinken's words, the EAM said that such sentiments are deeply valued at this challenging time.

"Thank @SecBlinken for the phone call expressing his support and sympathy on the Odisha railway accident. Such sentiments are deeply valued at this difficult time," tweeted Jaishankar.

Earlier, Blinken tweeted, "We send our heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims of the devastating train crash in the Indian state of Odisha. As we watch the heroic efforts of first responders and medical personnel, we stand with the people of India in this tragic moment."

Meanwhile, on Sunday, newly elected Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu also took to Twitter to extend his condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the families of the victims.

"I send my deepest sympathy and condolences to His Excellency Prime Minister Narendra Modi @narendramodi, the people of India and the families of those trapped in the crash," Tinubu tweeted.

