We will defeat everyone, says Ukraine President Zelensky on war anniversary

Ukrainian President’s message of defiance to his people on the Ukraine war anniversary

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky holds the flag of a military unit as an officer kisses it, during a commemorative event on the occasion of the Russia Ukraine war one year anniversary in Kyiv Friday. Pic/AP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky marked the first anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion on Friday with a sombre message of defiance to his people, saying, “we will defeat everyone”.

In a video released to the media and titled “the year of invincibility”, the 45-year-old sat at a desk and recalled how he addressed Ukrainians a year ago in a hurried statement, as Kyiv and the world reeled from Russia’s act of war. “A year ago on this day, from this same place around seven in the morning, I addressed you with a brief statement, lasting only 67 seconds,” he said in a 15-minute speech, as solemn music played in the background. “...we are strong. We are ready for anything. We will defeat everyone. This is how it began on February 24, 2022. The longest day of our lives. The most difficult day in our recent history. We woke up early and haven’t slept since.”

Western military officials estimate casualties on both sides of the largest conflict in Europe since World War Two at more than 1,00,000 killed or wounded. Tens of thousands of civilians also died, while millions more have fled the threat of fighting. “Almost everyone has at least one contact in their phone that will never pick up the phone again,” Zelensky said. “He who will not respond to the SMS ‘How are you?’. These two simple words got a new meaning during the year of the war.” Ukrainian forces prevented a swift victory early in 2022, and the conflict, which Moscow calls a “special military operation”, has become one of grinding trench warfare in the east and south. With leaders of both countries showing no signs of backing down, prospects of an end to the fighting any time soon look bleak. Zelensky, who has been instrumental in garnering financial and military aid from around the world to sustain Ukrainian defences, praised his people. “We became one big army,” he said. “We have become a team where someone finds, someone packs, someone brings, but everyone contributes.” He described 2022 as a year of resilience, courage, pain, and unity. “Its main conclusion is that we have survived. We had not been defeated. And we will do everything to win this year!”

Medvedev wants to push back Poland’s borders

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday that the only way for Moscow to ensure a lasting peace with Ukraine was to push back the borders of hostile states as far as possible, even if that meant the frontiers of NATO member Poland. Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, forecast on Friday that Russia would be victorious.

He predicted that tough negotiations with Ukraine and the West would follow that would culminate in “some kind of agreement.” But he said that deal would lack what he called “fundamental agreements on real borders” and not amount to an over-arching European security pact, making it vital for Russia to extend its own borders now. “That is why it is so important to achieve all the goals of the special military operation. To push back the borders that threaten our country as far as possible, even if they are the borders of Poland,” said Medvedev.

