Transgender teen Parker Tirrell, 16, loves playing soccer the most. Until last year, that wasn’t a problem. “I was just living my life like any normal person,” said Tirrell, who has played since she was four. “I was accepted. I had a nice, steady team that I played on all the time.”

Then came a cascade of obstacles, starting with a state ban on transgender girls in girls’ sports, and most recently President Donald Trump’s February 5 executive order, “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports.” Now, life is anything but normal. Tirrell, along with Iris Turmelle, 15, another transgender girl, are the first to challenge Trump’s order, six months after suing their own state over its ban and getting a court order allowing them to play.

“I just feel like I’m being singled out right now by lawmakers and Trump and just the whole legislative system for something that I can’t control,” Tirrell said. Transgender people represent a very small part of the nation’s youth population—about 1.4 per cent of teens ages 13 to 17, about 3,00,000 people. One message Tirrell hopes to get across to others is that “We don’t go to sleep in the day and go out at night and drink people’s blood. We’re also human, just like you.

