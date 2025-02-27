‘Whales sing when they’ve had a good meal’

The six-year study took place in whale foraging habitat in the eastern North Pacific, off the coast of California.

Whales eat little to nothing during migration and breeding seasons

Spanning more octaves than a piano, humpback whales sing powerfully into the vast ocean. These songs are beautifully complex, weaving phrases and themes into masterful compositions. Blue and fin whales richly fill out a bass section with their own unique versions of song.

Together, these three species can create a marvellous symphony in the sea. Published on Thursday in PLOS One, new research reveals these baleen whale species’ response to major changes in their ecosystem can be heard in their songs.

The six-year study took place in whale foraging habitat in the eastern North Pacific, off the coast of California. From this rich foraging habitat, the whales migrate long distances each year to breeding habitats at lower latitudes.

