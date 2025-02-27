Breaking News
Pune rape case: Accused detained from Shirur, says police
Mumbai weather update: Here’s why the city has been sizzling for last four days
Special cleaning for special South Mumbai spots
Mumbai local train updates: Night blocks on CR’s main, harbour lines from tonight
Mumbai: Gangster father rapes daughters, forces them to abort; arrested
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > News > World News > Article > Whales sing when theyve had a good meal

‘Whales sing when they’ve had a good meal’

Updated on: 28 February,2025 08:39 AM IST  |  Lismore
Agencies |

Top

The six-year study took place in whale foraging habitat in the eastern North Pacific, off the coast of California.

‘Whales sing when they’ve had a good meal’

Whales eat little to nothing during migration and breeding seasons

Listen to this article
‘Whales sing when they’ve had a good meal’
x
00:00

Spanning more octaves than a piano, humpback whales sing powerfully into the vast ocean. These songs are beautifully complex, weaving phrases and themes into masterful compositions. Blue and fin whales richly fill out a bass section with their own unique versions of song.


Together, these three species can create a marvellous symphony in the sea. Published on Thursday in PLOS One, new research reveals these baleen whale species’ response to major changes in their ecosystem can be heard in their songs.


The six-year study took place in whale foraging habitat in the eastern North Pacific, off the coast of California. From this rich foraging habitat, the whales migrate long distances each year to breeding habitats at lower latitudes.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

california united states of america world news International news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK