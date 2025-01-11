Investigators probe an array of possible ignition sources

Homes destroyed in the Palisades Fire in Los Angeles, California

Listen to this article What is the cause behind deadly California wildfires? x 00:00

Investigators are considering an array of possible ignition sources for the huge fires that killed at least 10 people and destroyed thousands of structures in Los Angeles.

ADVERTISEMENT

In hilly, upscale Pacific Palisades, home to Hollywood stars like Jamie Lee Curtis and Billy Crystal who lost houses in the fire, officials have placed the origin of the wind-whipped blaze behind a home on Piedra Morada Drive.

Fire crews battle the Kenneth Fire which started on Thursday. Pics/AFP

While lightning is the most common source of fires in the US, according to the National Fire Protection Association, investigators were able to rule that out quickly. There were no reports of lightning in the Palisades area or the terrain around the Eaton fire. The next two most common causes: fires intentionally set, and those sparked by utility lines. So far there has been no official indication of arson in either blaze.

John Lentini, owner of Scientific Fire Analysis in Florida, who has investigated large fires in California including the Oakland Hills fire in 1991, said “People will focus on where it started, determine the origin and look around the origin and determine the cause.”

Loss to state finances: Trump

As for the impact of the fires on Californians, US President elect Donald Trump framed the losses as a potential hit to the state’s finances. “The biggest homes, some of the most valuable homes in the world are just destroyed. You talk about a tax base, if those people leave you’re going to lose half your tax base of California,” Trump said.

Climate change: Biden

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden said, “There is global warming. It’s not about the politics… it’s about getting people some sense of security. Climate change is real.”

10,000

Approx no. of structures destroyed by two wildfires

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever