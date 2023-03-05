What the truck

This 27-year-old English went bold and beyond to earn money the unique way

Shannon Pettinger, with her truck

Heavy gear vehicle (HGV) driver, 27-year-old Shannon Pettinger from South York, bought a Scania V8 after banking £1,00,000 in just six months, from an X- rated site. Shannon was earning just £11.50 an hour shifting goods, before making her debut on OnlyFans, an internet content subscription-based service primarily used by sex workers. She has been a truck driver for seven years. Pettinger started posting photos and videos for the lonely lorry drivers in August, and has now built up her own fleet of fans and a bank balance to match it. She wants to earn enough money to buy 10 HGVs to turn her firm into a major player, and move herself up a gear or two into the millionaire lane.

The female trucker said she did not want to be another girl in a bedroom on the adult site. “I knew I was going to appeal to lorry drivers so I gave them what they’ve always fantasised about and it blew up overnight. They’re sitting in their trucks all day, every day, week in, week out. It’s a lonely job. I know what their minds are like and so I’ve turned it into a reality. I spotted a gap in the market and I’m now earning enough to set up my own haulage business. Even Alan Sugar would be proud”, she adds.

Shannon has paid £20,000 for her second-hand Scania which has one million miles already on dock. She gives all the credits to the online platform for helping her. She now has 1,500 subscribers who pay £10 a month for content. She says, “I’ve made more money in the last six months than I would in five years driving around in a lorry. My followers pay £1 a minute for pre-recorded videos and £10 a minute for custom-made ones. Some of them just want to talk to me about lorries, it’s not just sexual”, she adds, “this is all part of my five-year plan. For now, I want to make as much money as I can and invest it into lorries. I’d like to have at least 10 trucks by the time I’m done.” Shannon says that her success has led to other women getting in touch with her to discuss her trucking exploits. She has around 70,000 followers on TikTok which is on a constant rise.

Cleanliness is Godliness

An interesting championship for cleaning the streets

Japan recently announced that it would host the first SpoGomi—a combination of ‘sport’ and ‘gomi’ (Japanese for rubbish) World Cup in November of 2023. It will see teams from all over the world scouring the streets of Tokyo in search of trash. Each team of three players will have 60 minutes to gather the most trash from a designated area, while trying to sort it correctly into color coded bags. Once the time is up, the trash will be weighed and checked for proper sorting. The team with the most amount of trash wins. The Japanese are famous for cleaning up after themselves. Participants will wear cleaning gloves that allow them to pick any type of trash. At the start of the competition, they’ll all yell “Picking up trash is a sport!”. At the end, all the participants will return to the starting line to get their trash haul weighed and checked.

Colourful Funeral

According to a local funeral home and cremation provider, Mary Stocks Martin, an 86-year- old retired teacher, wanted her funeral to be a colourful one with an M&M-shaped casket that reflects her personality. Students used to bring her M&Ms, memorabilia and she considered this a part of her success as a teacher. She had already built her casket with her son’s help. It was blue in colour and featured a giant M&M with miniature candies in its hands.

No more Constipation

No one really likes talking about it, but chronic constipation is a health hazard. It is either because of age issues, lifestyle choices or just genetics. Vibrant, a first of its kind therapy, is a vibrating capsule meant to be swallowed for five nights per week before bedtime. These pills must be activated before use with a pod that comes with it and then be swallowed immediately. People with constipation struggle to find relief. Luckily, now there is an alternative in the form of a vibrating capsule.

He ‘cave’ for the rescue

Liu Moufu, a 30-year-old villager in China, robbed a gas station with his brother-in-law and another accomplice. They ended up stealing $22.50. Moufu spent days hiding in the forest while police searched his home and questioned his family. He ended up spending nearly 14 years in a small cave. He was later arrested.

Not so ‘Olive’ly

Adding extra virgin olive oil in coffee is hardly a tradition in Italy. But that didn’t stop a beverage brand owner in Milan, to launch drinks with olive oil as the star element. An Italian food and wine magazine called the mix “a curious combination”, and a “daring innovation”.

Seashells, Seaweeds and Cocaine

Drugs were found on the shores of Reville town in France’s Cotentin Peninsula recently. Cocaine weighing around 850 kgs was found in two large packages, linked by a rope. The Police said they had seen packages on the shore, but never in such large quantities. They are investigating where the drugs came from.