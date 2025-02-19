Breaking News
ISIS module case: Interpol issues Red Corner Notice against Mohammad Shoeb Khan
PM Modi holds talks with Amir of Qatar, says had 'very productive meeting'
Maharashtra extends deadline for affixing HSRP to April 30
Driver rams car into Mira Road residential society, injures security guards
Maharashtra cabinet approves anti-narcotics task force expansion
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > News > World News > Article > White House says Elon Musk not in charge at DOGE but advising US President Donald Trump

White House says Elon Musk not in charge at DOGE but advising US President Donald Trump

Updated on: 19 February,2025 08:10 AM IST  |  Washington
AP |

Top

Elon Musk's exact role could be key in the legal fight over DOGE's access to government data as the Trump administration moves to lay off thousands of federal workers

White House says Elon Musk not in charge at DOGE but advising US President Donald Trump

Elon Musk. File Pic

Listen to this article
White House says Elon Musk not in charge at DOGE but advising US President Donald Trump
x
00:00

The White House says billionaire Elon Musk is not technically part of the Department of Government Efficiency team that is sweeping through federal agencies but is rather a senior advisor to President Donald Trump.


Musk's exact role could be key in the legal fight over DOGE's access to government data as the Trump administration moves to lay off thousands of federal workers. Defining him as an advisor rather than the administrator in charge of day-to-day operations at DOGE could help the administration as it pushes back against a lawsuit arguing Musk has too much power for someone who isn't elected or Senate-confirmed.


The declaration was filed on Monday as the Trump administration fends off the lawsuit from several Democratic states that want to block Musk and the DOGE team from accessing government systems. The litigants say Musk is wielding "virtually unchecked power" in violation of the Constitution.


The Trump administration, on the other hand, says Musk is not a DOGE employee and has "no actual authority to make government decisions himself", Joshua Fisher, director of the White House Office of Administration, said in court papers. The documents do not name the administrator of DOGE, whose work Musk has championed in posts on his social-media platform X and in a public appearance at the White House.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt declined on Tuesday to tell reporters at the White House who the DOGE administrator is, though minutes before she said in an interview with Fox News Channel that Musk has been tasked with overseeing the effort on behalf of the president.

Layoffs, she told reporters, are up to individual agency heads. "Elon Musk, just like everybody else across the federal government, works at the direction of President Trump," Leavitt said. The DOGE team has roamed from agency to agency, tapping into computer systems, digging into budgets and searching for waste, fraud and abuse, while lawsuits pile up claiming Trump and DOGE are violating the law. At least two are targeting Musk himself.

Last week, Musk called for the US to "delete entire agencies" from the federal government as part of the push to radically cut spending and restructure its priorities. US District Judge Tanya Chutkan seemed sceptical in a hearing on Monday when Justice Department lawyers asserted that Musk has no formal authority. "I think you stretch too far. I disagree with you there," Chutkan said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

white house Elon Musk donald trump world news International news united states of america

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK