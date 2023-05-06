Breaking News
Navi Mumbai delinks from Metro with cheaper alternative
Thane: Property row main reason for dubbing sane people mad
Mumbai: Now, ward-level sterilisation plan to keep dog numbers down
Mumbai: Vapi locals steal gold chain worth Rs 15 lakh from Vile Parle resident
Mumbai: Expansion plans pushing slow locals out of Dadar station?
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > World News > Article > WHO downgrades Covid 19 says no longer an emergency

WHO downgrades Covid-19, says no longer an emergency

Updated on: 06 May,2023 07:59 AM IST  |  Geneva
Agencies |

Top

However, the agency’s officials warned that even though the emergency phase was over, the pandemic hasn’t ended, keeping in mind the recent spikes in cases in Southeast Asia and the Middle East. WHO said thousands are still dying from COVID every week, while millions are suffering long-term effects

WHO downgrades Covid-19, says no longer an emergency

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

Listen to this article
WHO downgrades Covid-19, says no longer an emergency
x
00:00

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday that COVID no longer qualifies as a global emergency, marking a symbolic end to the devastating coronavirus pandemic that triggered once-unthinkable lockdowns, upended economies and killed millions of people worldwide. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the pandemic had been on a downward trend for more than a year.


However, the agency’s officials warned that even though the emergency phase was over, the pandemic hasn’t ended, keeping in mind the recent spikes in cases in Southeast Asia and the Middle East. WHO said thousands are still dying from COVID every week, while millions are suffering long-term effects.



When the UN health agency first declared the coronavirus to be an international crisis on January 30, 2020, it hadn’t yet been named COVID-19 and there were no major outbreaks beyond China.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Coronavirus world health organization world news Covid 19 news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK