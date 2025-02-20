Why are we giving USD 21 million to India?: Donald Trump

One of the highest taxing countries in the world in terms of us. We can hardly get in there because of high tariffs

US President Donald Trump speaks during the signing of executive orders at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. PIC/AFP

US President Donald Trump questioned the purpose of providing $21 million to India for “voter turnout” as he reiterated that the US “can hardly get in there” because of high Indian tariffs. Trump also said “India is one of the highest taxing countries in the world”. He made these remarks after Elon Musk-led DOGE’s (Department of Government Efficiency) disclosed that USAID contributed $21 million to the Election Commission of India for boosting voter turnout.

On February 16, DOGE, led by billionaire SpaceX CEO Musk, listed items on which the “US taxpayer dollars were going to be spent” and the list included $ 21 million for voter turnout in India. DOGE noted that all of the items have been cancelled. The list also included $29 million to “strengthening political landscape in Bangladesh”, $20 million for “fiscal federalism” and $19 million for “biodiversity conversation” in Nepal, as well as $47 million for “improving learning outcomes in Asia”.

While signing executive orders on Tuesday at Mar-a-Lago, Trump said, “Why are we giving $21 million to India? They got a lot of money there. One of the highest taxing countries in the world in terms of us. We can hardly get in there because of high tariffs.”

‘Nobody can argue with me’

Trump has said that he made it clear to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that India will not be spared from Washington’s reciprocal tariffs, emphasising that “nobody can argue with me” on tariff structure. Trump said this during a recent interview with Fox News. The joint television interview with President Trump and billionaire Elon Musk was aired on Tuesday night.

