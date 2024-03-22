Breaking News
Home > News > World News > Article > Why Israel is determined to launch Rafah offensive
Updated on: 22 March,2024 06:29 AM IST  |  Jerusalem
Agencies |

But opposition to plan, cease fire efforts and logistical issues may cause delay

A Palestinian girl watches an Israeli drone fly over destroyed houses in the Rafah refugee camp. Pic/AP

Israel is determined to launch a ground offensive against Hamas in Rafah, Gaza’s southernmost city, a plan that has raised global alarm because of the potential for harm to the hundreds of thousands of civilians sheltering there. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel can’t achieve its goal of “total victory” against Hamas without going into Rafah.


Why Rafah is crucial
Israel says Rafah is Hamas’ last major stronghold in the Gaza Strip, after operations elsewhere dismantled 18 out of the militant group’s 24 battalions, according to the military. But even in northern Gaza, the first target of the offensive, Hamas has regrouped in some areas and continued to launch attacks. Israel says Hamas has four battalions in Rafah and that it must send ground forces to topple them. Senior militants could also be hiding in the city.


Opposition to Israel’s plan
The US has urged Israel not to carry out the operation without a “credible” plan to evacuate civilians. Egypt has said that any move to push Palestinians into Egypt would threaten its peace agreement with Israel. Secretary of State.


Delay in sending in troops
Meanwhile, Israel doesn’t appear close to sending troops into Rafah. This may be due to ongoing attempts to broker a cease-fire. Qatari mediators say those talks would be set back by a Rafah invasion. There are also logistical concerns for directing the civilians to “humanitarian islands” in central Gaza ahead of the planned offensive.

Palestinian support for Hamas still high
A survey of Palestinians living in Gaza found popular support for Hamas remains high despite the war. The poll, conducted by the Ramallah-based Palestinian Center for Policy and and Survey Research found that 71 per cent of Palestinians surveyed viewed Hamas’s October 7 attack on Israel as correct. the Palestinian satisfaction with Hamas also remained stable at 70 per cent.

Israeli SC halts return of patients
The Israeli Supreme Court has temporarily halted a government initiative to transfer a group of Palestinian patients currently receiving medical treatment in hospitals in East Jerusalem and Tel Aviv back to Gaza, CNN reported. The decision comes in response to a petition filed by an Israeli non-profit organisation, spurred by a CNN report on the plight of Palestinian hospital patients.

