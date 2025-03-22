Breaking News
Home > News > World News > Article > Woman drowned dog in airport bathroom after being denied boarding say police

Updated on: 22 March,2025 12:18 AM IST  |  Orlando
mid-day online correspondent |

Airport surveillance cameras captured the woman speaking for 15 minutes to an airline agent with the dog in tow, walking into a bathroom near the ticketing area and exiting it without the schnauzer less than 20 minutes later

The investigation into the death of the nine-year-old schnauzer began in December when a janitor found the dog in a trash bag in a bathroom stall at Orlando International Airport in Florida. Pic/X

Woman drowned dog in airport bathroom after being denied boarding, say police
A woman drowned her dog in a Florida airport bathroom before boarding her international flight after being prevented from bringing the white miniature schnauzer with her owing to a paperwork issue, authorities said.


The woman was arrested in Lake County on Wednesday on a charge of aggravated animal abuse, a third-degree felony, news agency AP reported. She was released on a USD (United States Dollars) 5,000 bail.


"This act was intentional and resulted in a cruel and unnecessary death of the animal," said an arrest affidavit from the Orlando Police Department.


Online court records showed no attorney listed for the woman from Kenner, Louisiana, AP reported.

The investigation into the death of the nine-year-old schnauzer named Tywinn began in December when a janitor found the dog in a trash bag in a bathroom stall at Orlando International Airport in Florida.

The janitor had earlier seen the woman in the stall cleaning up water and dog food from the floor, AP reported. The janitor was pulled away for a cleanup emergency and returned to the bathroom 20 minutes later, where she found Tywinn in the trash container, along with a companion vest, collar, rabies tag, a dog travel bag, and a bone-shaped dog tag with the woman's name and phone number, investigators said.

Airport surveillance cameras captured the woman speaking for 15 minutes to a Latam Airlines agent with the dog in tow, walking into a bathroom near the ticketing area with the dog and exiting the bathroom without Tywinn less than 20 minutes later. The woman then went outside the terminal building, re-entered a short time later, passed through security, and boarded the Colombia-bound plane, the report said.

Authorities said the woman had been told she could not bring her dog aboard because she did not have the proper paperwork. According to the US Department of Agriculture, dogs travelling from the US to Colombia must be accompanied by a veterinarian-issued health certificate and a rabies vaccination certificate.

The dog was identified by its implanted microchip, and a necropsy confirmed that Tywinn had been drowned. US Customs and Border Protection also confirmed to detectives that the woman had boarded a flight to Bogota, Colombia, and then flew to Ecuador.

(With AP inputs)

