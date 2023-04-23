Women in Afghanistan banned from participating in Eid celebrations

This comes a week after Taliban banned music and films in Herat city

Taliban patrolling Afghan cities. Pic/Getty Images

In another harsh restriction, the Taliban has prohibited women from attending Eid celebrations in two provinces of Afghanistan reported local media. The instructions came from the de-facto authorities for the women of Baghlan and Takhar provinces of the country on Friday to not go out in groups during the days of Eid ul-Fitr.

Only these two provinces in Afghanistan have up to now been under command to follow the instructions. In the Herat region of Afghanistan, the Taliban authorities earlier this month forbade families and women from dining in establishments with gardens and outdoor space.

Also read: Taliban bans video games or foreign films in Herat

The authorities said that gender mingling and not donning a headscarf (Hijab) were the reasons for the curbs. Despite widespread condemnation, there are still restrictions on how many women can work for the UN, including a ban on girls’ higher education beyond the sixth grade, reported an Afghan news agency.

Since the Taliban regained power in August 2021, women are not allowed to work in the fields of education with domestic and international organisations, in gyms, or in public spaces.

