Women in Afghanistan banned from participating in Eid celebrations

Women in Afghanistan banned from participating in Eid celebrations

Updated on: 23 April,2023 08:15 AM IST  |  Kabul
Agencies

This comes a week after Taliban banned music and films in Herat city

Women in Afghanistan banned from participating in Eid celebrations

Taliban patrolling Afghan cities. Pic/Getty Images

Women in Afghanistan banned from participating in Eid celebrations
In another harsh restriction, the Taliban has prohibited women from attending Eid celebrations in two provinces of Afghanistan reported local media. The instructions came from the de-facto authorities for the women of Baghlan and Takhar provinces of the country on Friday to not go out in groups during the days of Eid ul-Fitr.


Only these two provinces in Afghanistan have up to now been under command to follow the instructions. In the Herat region of Afghanistan, the Taliban authorities earlier this month forbade families and women from dining in establishments with gardens and outdoor space.



Also read: Taliban bans video games or foreign films in Herat


The authorities said that gender mingling and not donning a headscarf (Hijab) were the reasons for the curbs. Despite widespread condemnation, there are still restrictions on how many women can work for the UN, including a ban on girls' higher education beyond the sixth grade, reported an Afghan news agency.

Since the Taliban regained power in August 2021, women are not allowed to work in the fields of education with domestic and international organisations, in gyms, or in public spaces.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

