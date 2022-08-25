Women’s Equality Day 2022: Date, history and significance; know all about the day

Upon the request of Rep. Bella Abzug, the United States Congress established August 26 as ‘Women’s Equality Day’ in the year 1971

Every year on August 26, the day is commemorated to honour American women gaining the constitutional right to vote. The legislation to allow voting rights to women was passed in the year 1920 in the United States.

History

Upon the request of social activist and Representative Bella Abzug, the United States Congress established August 26 as Women’s Equality Day in the year 1971 to observe the approval of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution. This marked the culmination of civil rights movement by women that had took berth in 1848 at the world’s first women’s rights convention, in Seneca Falls, New York.

Women's suffragists parade in New York City in 1917, carrying placards with the signatures of more than a million women. Pic/AFP

Importance

Women’s Equality Day is more than just commemorating the passage of 19th Amendment. It also signifies the women’s relentless efforts toward achieving equality.

Legacy

On this day, several women's organisations across the world strive to provide equal opportunities to women in education and employment. The purpose of this day is to also recognize the achievements of women in various fields and to pay tribute to them.

