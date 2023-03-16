Breaking News
Work permits to those awaiting Green Card for over five years?

Updated on: 16 March,2023 09:16 AM IST  |  Washington
Agencies |

The recommendation proposes that the Department of Homeland Security’s US Citizenship and Immigration Services (DHS-USCIS) grant employment authorisation documents (EADs) and travel documents

Representational images. Pic/iStock


A presidential advisory commission has discussed the possibility of issuing employment authorisation cards in early stages of green card application, a move if approved by the Biden administration would end the agonising wait for a green card.


Also Read: Business as usual at Silicon Valley Bank, says new CEO



The recommendation proposes that the Department of Homeland Security’s US Citizenship and Immigration Services (DHS-USCIS) grant employment authorisation documents (EADs) and travel documents to individuals who have approved I-140 employment-based visa petitions in the EB-1, EB-2, EB-3 categories, and who have been waiting in the visa backlog for five or more years regardless of whether they have filed applications for adjustment of status. 


