Secretary-General Antonio Guterres previewed his opening ‘State of the World’ speech at Sunday’s ‘Summit of the Future’, saying “our world is heading off the rails—and we need tough decisions to get back on track.”

US’s Antony Blinken speaks on the sidelines of UN General Assembly. Pic/X

World leaders meet under shadow of global divisions

World leaders will open their annual meeting at the UN General Assembly Tuesday under the shadow of increasing global divisions, major wars in Gaza, Ukraine and Sudan, and the threat of a larger conflict in the Middle East.

He pointed to conflicts “raging and multiplying, from the Middle East to Ukraine and Sudan, with no end in sight” and to the global security system, which he said is “threatened by geopolitical divides, nuclear posturing, and the development of new weapons and theaters of war.”

