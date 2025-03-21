World military leaders to discuss peacekeeping force for Ukraine

Ukraine, Russia agreed to limited ceasefire after US president spoke with the countries’ leaders

Russian soldiers wave as they sit in a bus after being released in a prisoners swap between Russia and Ukraine, at an unspecified location in Russia, on Thursday. PIC/PTI

Senior officers from countries across Europe and beyond were due to meet Thursday at a military headquarters on the outskirts of London to flesh out plans for an international peacekeeping force for Ukraine as details of a partial ceasefire are worked out.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the “coalition of the willing” plan, led by Britain and France, is moving into an “operational phase”. But it’s unclear how many countries are willing to send troops, or whether there will be any ceasefire to protect.

Ukraine and Russia agreed in principle Wednesday to a limited ceasefire after President Donald Trump spoke with the countries’ leaders this week, though it remained to be seen when it might take effect and what possible targets would be off limits to attack.

The tentative deal to partially rein in the three-year war came after Russian President Vladimir Putin rebuffed Trump’s push for a full 30-day ceasefire. The difficulty in getting the combatants to agree not to target one another’s energy infrastructure highlights the challenges Trump will face in trying to fulfill his campaign pledge to quickly end to the war. Despite the negotiations, hundreds of drone attacks were launched overnight by both sides, causing several injuries and damage to buildings.

