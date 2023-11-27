World will not survive if temperatures go over 1.5 degrees: Former Maldives prez

Nasheed said this while addressing the session on ‘Guardians of the Coast: Island States and Climate Challenges,’ on Day 2 of the ‘Cape Town Conversation’

Emphasising on climate change issues, former Maldives president Mohamed Nasheed stressed that nobody will survive if the world temperature goes above 1.5 degrees.

Nasheed said this while addressing the session on ‘Guardians of the Coast: Island States and Climate Challenges,’ on Day 2 of the ‘Cape Town Conversation’.

“We will not survive if the average global temperature goes more than 1.5 degrees. Our forum will be negotiating for 1.5 degrees and better protection. We have a climate prosperity plan, these are low-carbon development strategies that would give you the same economic outcomes without crashing,” he said.

Nasheed said that there are more than 20 countries that will go into default in the next 20 years due to bad weather. “And these numbers are set to rise. So regardless of how the world moves forward, nature will ensure that climate comes to the forefront,” he added.

