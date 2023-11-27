Breaking News
World will not survive if temperatures go over 1.5 degrees: Former Maldives prez

Updated on: 27 November,2023 02:35 AM IST  |  Cape Town
Agencies |

Nasheed said this while addressing the session on ‘Guardians of the Coast: Island States and Climate Challenges,’ on Day 2 of the ‘Cape Town Conversation’

The world’s rapidly melting glaciers have disastrous consequences. Pic/X

Emphasising on climate change issues, former Maldives president Mohamed Nasheed stressed that nobody will survive if the world temperature goes above 1.5 degrees.


Nasheed said this while addressing the session on ‘Guardians of the Coast: Island States and Climate Challenges,’ on Day 2 of the ‘Cape Town Conversation’. 


“We will not survive if the average global temperature goes more than 1.5 degrees. Our forum will be negotiating for 1.5 degrees and better protection. We have a climate prosperity plan, these are low-carbon development strategies that would give you the same economic outcomes without crashing,” he said.


Nasheed said that there are more than 20 countries that will go into default in the next 20 years due to bad weather. “And these numbers are set to rise. So regardless of how the world moves forward, nature will ensure that climate comes to the forefront,” he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

maldives cape town news world news

