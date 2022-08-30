World’s largest electronics market shut due to COVID-19

Three key buildings in the sprawling area, comprised of thousands of stalls selling microchips, telephone parts, and other components to manufacturers, will stay closed until Sept 2

A staff member sprays disinfectant in a corridor at a school ahead of the new semester in Handan in China. Pic/AFP

Authorities in China’s southern city of Shenzhen shut the world’s largest electronics market of Huaqiangbei and suspended service at 24 subway stations on Monday in a bid to curb an outbreak of COVID-19.

Three key buildings in the sprawling area, comprised of thousands of stalls selling microchips, telephone parts, and other components to manufacturers, will stay closed until Sept 2. Local community officials confirmed Monday’s closure, while three people working there said building managers had told them to work from home.

Subway services at 24 stations in the central districts of Futian and Luohu were also halted, according to official local media.

41,55,403 No. of new cases reported globally in the past 24 hours

60,10,28,524 Total no. of cases worldwide

64,86,659 Total no. of deaths worldwide

Source: WHO/Johns Hopkins

