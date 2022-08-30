Breaking News
26/11-type threat: Mumbai Crime Branch gives clean chit for 10
Dawood's aide threatening us with underworld connections: Malad high-rise residents
Kamal Khan arrested by Malad Police over controversial tweet in 2020
Gautam Adani now world's 3rd richest person, overtakes Louis Vuitton chief
Supreme Court rejects PIL seeking fresh probe into Rafale deal
Home > News > World News > Article > Worlds largest electronics market shut due to COVID 19

World’s largest electronics market shut due to COVID-19

Updated on: 30 August,2022 09:41 AM IST  |  Shenzhen
Agencies |

Top

Three key buildings in the sprawling area, comprised of thousands of stalls selling microchips, telephone parts, and other components to manufacturers, will stay closed until Sept 2

World’s largest electronics market shut due to COVID-19

A staff member sprays disinfectant in a corridor at a school ahead of the new semester in Handan in China. Pic/AFP


Authorities in China’s southern city of Shenzhen shut the world’s largest electronics market of Huaqiangbei and suspended service at 24 subway stations on Monday in a bid to curb an outbreak of COVID-19. 


Three key buildings in the sprawling area, comprised of thousands of stalls selling microchips, telephone parts, and other components to manufacturers, will stay closed until Sept 2. Local community officials confirmed Monday’s closure, while three people working there said building managers had told them to work from home. 

Subway services at 24 stations in the central districts of Futian and Luohu were also halted, according to official local media.


41,55,403 No. of new cases reported globally in the past 24 hours
60,10,28,524 Total no. of cases worldwide
64,86,659 Total no. of deaths worldwide

Source: WHO/Johns Hopkins 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Coronavirus china world news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK