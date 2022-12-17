World’s largest freestanding cylindrical aquarium bursts

“In addition to the unbelievable maritime damage... two people were injured by glass splinters,” Berlin police said on Twitter. A spokesperson for the Berlin fire brigade said emergency responders had been unable to access the ground floor due to the debris. Search and rescue dogs were being sent to the scene, he added

Debris in front of the Radisson Blu hotel in Berlin, where a huge aquarium located in the lobby burst Friday. Pic/AFP

An aquarium in Berlin that was home to around 1,500 exotic fish burst early on Friday, spilling 1 million litres (2,64,172 gallons) of water and debris onto a major road in the busy Mitte district, emergency services said. Around 100 emergency responders rushed to the scene, a leisure complex that houses a Radisson hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants as well as what the DomAquaree complex says is the world’s largest freestanding cylindrical aquarium at 14 metres (46 ft) in height.

“In addition to the unbelievable maritime damage... two people were injured by glass splinters,” Berlin police said on Twitter. A spokesperson for the Berlin fire brigade said emergency responders had been unable to access the ground floor due to the debris. Search and rescue dogs were being sent to the scene, he added.

The spokesperson said it was still unclear what had caused the aquarium to burst. Neither the fire brigade nor the police commented on the fate of the fish. Around 350 people who had been staying at the hotel were asked to leave, the fire brigade spokesperson said.

