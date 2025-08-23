Breaking News
WWII ace pilot from Nebraska dies at 103, remembered heroically

Updated on: 23 August,2025 01:07 PM IST  |  Adams
Agencies |

Donald McPherson served as a Navy fighter pilot aboard the aircraft carrier USS Essex in the Pacific theatre, where he engaged Japanese forces during the final years of the war. He earned the Congressional Gold Medal and three Distinguished Flying Crosses for his service

WWII ace pilot from Nebraska dies at 103, remembered heroically

Donald McPherson while in service. PIC/SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A World War II veteran from Nebraska believed to be America’s last surviving “ace” pilot because he shot down five enemy planes has died at age 103.

Donald McPherson served as a Navy fighter pilot aboard the aircraft carrier USS Essex in the Pacific theatre, where he engaged Japanese forces during the final years of the war. He earned the Congressional Gold Medal and three Distinguished Flying Crosses for his service.



McPherson was honoured at the Fagen Fighters WWII Museum’s Victory at Sea event last weekend in Minnesota.  He enlisted in the US Navy in 1942 when he was 18 years old.


