Year of Snake kicks off with celebrations

Lunar New Year festivals and prayers marked the start of the Year of the Snake around Asia and farther afield on Wednesday, including in Moscow

Dragon and lion dancers perform on a street at Chinatown in Manila. Pics/AFP

The holiday—known as the Spring Festival in China, Tet in Vietnam and Seollal in Korea—is a major festival celebrated by diaspora communities around the world. The snake, one of 12 animals in the Chinese zodiac, follows the just-ended Year of the Dragon.

