“I really believe that time has come,” Zelensky told the Munich Security Conference. “The armed forces of Europe must be created.”

Volodymyr Zelensky. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Zelensky calls to form armed forces of Europe x 00:00

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday the time has come for the creation of an “armed forces of Europe” and says his country’s fight against Russia has proved that a foundation for it already exists.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ukrainian leader said Europe cannot rule out the possibility that “America might say no to Europe on issues that threaten it”, and noted that many leaders have long spoken about how Europe needs its own military. “I really believe that time has come,” Zelensky told the Munich Security Conference. “The armed forces of Europe must be created.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever