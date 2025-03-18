Zelensky names new chief of general staff

“We are systematically transforming the Armed Forces of Ukraine to enhance their combat effectiveness,” Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said

Ukrainian firefighters put out the fire at a storehouse following a Russian attack in Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region. Pic/AFP

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Andrii Hnatov as the new chief of the general staff of Ukraine’s armed forces, as the country looks to restructure and strengthen its military while its engaged in combat in Russia’s Kursk region and facing increasing pressure in Donetsk.

Hnatov replaced Anatoliy Barhylevych, who held the position since February 2024. The appointment was announced by the general staff via its Telegram channel on Sunday.

“We are systematically transforming the Armed Forces of Ukraine to enhance their combat effectiveness,” Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said.

Barhylevych will now serve as the general inspector of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry. Umerov emphasised that Barhylevych would “remain part of the team”, overseeing military standards and strengthening discipline in the army. Oleksandr Syrskyi remains in place as commander-in-chief of Ukraine’s armed forces.

2022

Year Russia invaded Ukraine

