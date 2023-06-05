Zelensky provided the number hours after rescue workers found the body of a 2-year-old girl who died in one of the latest Russian strikes.

Local residents get free meals from volunteers in Kharkiv Friday. Pic/AP

Listen to this article Zelensky says at least 500 children killed by war x 00:00

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday that Russia’s war, now in its 16th month, has killed at least 500 Ukrainian children.

The president said in a statement that “Russian weapons and hatred, which continue to take and destroy the lives of Ukrainian children every day,” killed the hundreds who had perished since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine started on Feb. 24, 2022.

“Many of them could have become famous scholars, artists, sports champions, contributing to Ukraine’s history,” he said.

Zelensky said it was impossible to establish the exact number of children who were casualties due to the ongoing hostilities and because some areas are under Russian occupation. “We must hold out and win this war!” the Ukrainian president said. “All of Ukraine, all our people, all our children, must be free from the Russian terror!”

Rescuers found the 2-year-old’s body early Sunday while combing through rubble of an apartment in the central city of Dnipro. Regional governor, Serhiy Lysak, said five children were among 22 people injured by Saturday’s attack, which damaged two residential buildings.

