Breaking News
Two schools to lose recognition for showing external students as regular
Tackled flooding issue at vital spots, says BMC
Two schools to lose recognition for showing external students as regular
Bank to give Rs 1.2Kcr to Tata Memorial Centre
Thief steals Rs 20 lakh from SBI ATM in Vasai
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > World News > Article > Zelensky says at least 500 children killed by war

Zelensky says at least 500 children killed by war

Updated on: 05 June,2023 08:26 AM IST  |  Kyiv
Agencies |

Top

Zelensky provided the number hours after rescue workers found the body of a 2-year-old girl who died in one of the latest Russian strikes.

Zelensky says at least 500 children killed by war

Local residents get free meals from volunteers in Kharkiv Friday. Pic/AP

Listen to this article
Zelensky says at least 500 children killed by war
x
00:00

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday that Russia’s war, now in its 16th month, has killed at least 500 Ukrainian children.


Zelensky provided the number hours after rescue workers found the body of a 2-year-old girl who died in one of the latest Russian strikes.


The president said in a statement that “Russian weapons and hatred, which continue to take and destroy the lives of Ukrainian children every day,” killed the hundreds who had perished since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine started on Feb. 24, 2022.


“Many of them could have become famous scholars, artists, sports champions, contributing to Ukraine’s history,” he said.

Zelensky said it was impossible to establish the exact number of children who were casualties due to the ongoing hostilities and because some areas are under Russian occupation. “We must hold out and win this war!” the Ukrainian president said. “All of Ukraine, all our people, all our children, must be free from the Russian terror!”

Rescuers found the 2-year-old’s body early Sunday while combing through rubble of an apartment in the central city of Dnipro. Regional governor, Serhiy Lysak, said five children were among 22 people injured by Saturday’s attack, which damaged two residential buildings.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Do you practice ecotourism?
russia ukraine world news moscow news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK