Zelenskyy fires six aides in cabinet reshuffle

Move came amid increased Russian drone attacks

A Ukrainian soldier rests near the frontline in Liman, Donetsk. Pic/AP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed a long-time aide and several advisers on Saturday in a continuing reshuffle while Russia unleashed fresh attacks overnight. Zelenskyy dismissed top aide Serhiy Shefir from his post of first assistant, where he had served since 2019. The Ukrainian president also let go three advisers and two presidential representatives overseeing volunteer activities and soldiers’ rights.

No explanation was given immediately for the latest changes in a wide-reaching personnel shake-up over recent months. It included the dismissal of Oleksii Danilov, who served as secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, and Valerii Zaluzhnyi as head of the armed forces. Ukraine’s air force said Saturday that Russia launched 12 Shahed drones overnight, nine of which were shot down, and fired four missiles into eastern Ukraine. Russia unleashed 38 missiles, 75 airstrikes and 98 attacks from multiple rocket launchers over the last 24 hours.

75

Number of airstrikes on Ukraine in the last 24 hours

