Zelenskyy further stressed the urgent need for enhanced export controls to prevent sanctions evasion and said that Russia's supply chain relies on over 1,70,000 individual components from firms in China, Europe, and the United States.

Volodymyr Zelensky

Listen to this article Zelenskyy urges export controls, says Russian drones use components from China, Europe, US x 00:00

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has raised serious concerns over Russia’s increased assaults, disclosing that more than 2,000 Shahed drones and missiles equipped with Western components were fired at Ukraine during October alone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zelenskyy emphasised the urgent need for tighter export controls to stop sanctions evasion, revealing that Russia’s supply chain depends on over 170,000 individual components, sourced from firms in China, Europe, and the United States.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy wrote, "Russia is steadily escalating daily attacks with Shahed drones and missiles, still utilising Western components. In October alone, over 2,000 Shaheds were launched against Ukraine – nearly every day." He highlighted that this scale of drone use requires a vast number of parts that "should have been prevented from reaching Russia," adding that, regrettably, these supplies continue to come from companies across China, Europe, and the US.

Zelenskyy stressed that improved export controls on specific components and resources are essential to prevent Russia from dodging sanctions. "The ongoing supply chain underscores the urgent need for the world to enforce export controls on specialised components. Russia must not evade sanctions that were implemented long ago in response to this conflict," he stated.

He further warned, "Sanctions must intensify and be enforced. Every attempt to evade sanctions is a crime against people and the world. These actions also support regimes in Iran and North Korea, making it a global threat that demands global unity to counter it."

This warning from Zelenskyy comes as US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced on Thursday that around 10,000 North Korean troops are now in Russia, with approximately 8,000 stationed in the Kursk region.

Blinken said that although these forces have not yet engaged with Ukrainian forces, their involvement is anticipated in the coming days. He explained, "We assess there are about 10,000 North Korean soldiers in Russia, with up to 8,000 deployed in Kursk. While we haven’t seen them in combat yet, we expect that will change soon."

He also mentioned that Russia has been training North Korean soldiers in artillery, drone operations, and basic infantry tactics, suggesting a clear intent to involve these forces in frontline roles. "If these troops engage in combat or support roles against Ukraine, they will become legitimate military targets," Blinken warned.