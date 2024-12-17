Zoo elephant swept away in river, dies

The activity was part of their daily routine of mental and physical stimulation

Molly’s body was found a day after she was swept away. Pic/AFP

An elephant that lived at the zoo on Indonesia’s tourist island of Bali was found dead on Tuesday after being swept away by a strong river current. Molly, a 45-year-old female Sumatran elephant was one of two being guided by a mahout to a holding area outside of the zoo grounds through a river on Monday afternoon.

The activity was part of their daily routine of mental and physical stimulation. The first elephant had made it across and Molly was in the river when the current suddenly increased due to heavy rain upstream. “Molly lost her balance and was swept away by the current,” the zoo said. The mahout was uninjured.

