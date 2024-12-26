Breaking News
Borivli: Every road, lane in Chikuwadi is dug up, trapping a hospital and a school in between
Dharavi redevelopment: Environmentalists worried about urban assault on salt pans
Distracting digital hoardings: Motorists complain about bling billboards on Western and Eastern Express Highways
Babbar Khalsa arrest: Firm owner says he had checked all details before hiring the suspect, nothing came up
Khar: Police arrest two Bol Bachchan gang targeting senior citizens, robbing them of gold
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Ind vs Aus Melbourne Test Virat Kohli may face match referee ire for doing THIS to Australian debutant Sam Konstas

Ind vs Aus Melbourne Test: Virat Kohli may face match referee ire for doing THIS to Australian debutant Sam Konstas

Updated on: 26 December,2024 10:31 AM IST  |  Melbourne

Top

In a fiery start to the Boxing Day Test, debutant Sam Konstas played a fearless knock against India’s Bumrah, but an altercation with Virat Kohli stole the spotlight

Ind vs Aus Melbourne Test: Virat Kohli may face match referee ire for doing THIS to Australian debutant Sam Konstas

X/ File Pic

Listen to this article
Ind vs Aus Melbourne Test: Virat Kohli may face match referee ire for doing THIS to Australian debutant Sam Konstas
x
00:00

In an exciting start to the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, debutant Sam Konstas displayed a fearless approach against India's ace pacer, Jasprit Bumrah, en route to his 52-ball half-century. The young Australian opener's audacious T20-style shots, including reverse scoops and drives, unsettled the Indian bowlers. However, it was Konstas's on-field altercation with Virat Kohli that caught everyone’s attention.





During the first session, Kohli and Konstas exchanged words after a shoulder bump in the middle of the pitch. As the two players clashed, Usman Khawaja intervened, and umpire Michael Gough stepped in to break up the confrontation. Despite the altercation, Konstas remained unfazed and continued to play with remarkable composure, eventually reaching his maiden half-century. The 19-year-old's maturity and fearless cricket earned him praise, with the MCG crowd roaring in support.

Kohli, meanwhile, has struggled for form, with just one century in his last 40 innings. His fiery exchange with Konstas only added to the tension. Few days back, Kohli had also been involved in a public dispute with the Australian media after accusing them of taking photographs of his children without permission.

As for the incident at the MCG, replays revealed that Kohli had intentionally walked into Konstas’ path, which prompted the exchange of words. Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting and ex-umpire Simon Taufel both questioned Kohli's actions, suggesting that the contact could fall under the ICC’s Code of Conduct as inappropriate physical contact. The ICC is expected to review the incident, with the possibility of demerit points for Kohli or Konstas if the match referee deems it a Level Two offence.

Konstas, who was making his Test debut, had already shown immense potential with some aggressive batting, taking on Bumrah with ease. He hit 6 fours and 2 sixes before being dismissed for 60 runs by Ravindra Jadeja, ending a memorable debut knock. Despite the early clash, the 19-year-old remained the focal point of the match, showing why he’s one of Australia's most exciting young talents.

ICC review of Kohli-Kostas altercation

The ICC has confirmed that it will review the heated exchange between Virat Kohli and Sam Konstas during the ongoing Boxing Day Test at the MCG. The incident took place in the first session when Kohli, tossing the ball in his hand, appeared to intentionally walk towards Konstas, resulting in a shoulder bump. The exchange quickly escalated, prompting Khawaja to step in and separate the players, with umpire Michael Gough also intervening.

Konstas, who had already impressed with his fearless batting, spoke about the incident, stating, “It happens in cricket.” However, former cricket figures, including Ricky Ponting and Simon Taufel, suggested that Kohli's actions could be considered inappropriate physical contact under the ICC's Code of Conduct. The match referee, Andy Pycroft, is expected to review the footage and may impose demerit points on either player if deemed necessary.

Konstas, who replaced Nathan McSweeney in this Test, continued to play his natural game, finishing with 60 runs from 65 balls. His knock included aggressive shots, such as a reverse scoop over the slips for six and another over the wicketkeeper’s head for four. Despite the on-field drama, Konstas’s debut was a memorable one, proving his fearless attitude at the highest level of cricket.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

India vs Australia virat kohli jasprit bumrah ravindra jadeja sports news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK