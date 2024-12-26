In a fiery start to the Boxing Day Test, debutant Sam Konstas played a fearless knock against India’s Bumrah, but an altercation with Virat Kohli stole the spotlight

X/ File Pic

Listen to this article Ind vs Aus Melbourne Test: Virat Kohli may face match referee ire for doing THIS to Australian debutant Sam Konstas

In an exciting start to the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, debutant Sam Konstas displayed a fearless approach against India's ace pacer, Jasprit Bumrah, en route to his 52-ball half-century. The young Australian opener's audacious T20-style shots, including reverse scoops and drives, unsettled the Indian bowlers. However, it was Konstas's on-field altercation with Virat Kohli that caught everyone’s attention.

An exchange between Virat Kohli and Sam Konstas.



- THE BOXING DAY TEST IS HERE.pic.twitter.com/x8O4XCN1Sj — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 26, 2024

During the first session, Kohli and Konstas exchanged words after a shoulder bump in the middle of the pitch. As the two players clashed, Usman Khawaja intervened, and umpire Michael Gough stepped in to break up the confrontation. Despite the altercation, Konstas remained unfazed and continued to play with remarkable composure, eventually reaching his maiden half-century. The 19-year-old's maturity and fearless cricket earned him praise, with the MCG crowd roaring in support.

Sam Konstas has mentioned Virat Kohli as his favourite cricketer.



Yet, the Indian superstar was a bit uncharitable to the youngster on the field.#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/rijfGdlFd4 — Vijay A (@VAAChandran) December 26, 2024

Kohli, meanwhile, has struggled for form, with just one century in his last 40 innings. His fiery exchange with Konstas only added to the tension. Few days back, Kohli had also been involved in a public dispute with the Australian media after accusing them of taking photographs of his children without permission.

As for the incident at the MCG, replays revealed that Kohli had intentionally walked into Konstas’ path, which prompted the exchange of words. Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting and ex-umpire Simon Taufel both questioned Kohli's actions, suggesting that the contact could fall under the ICC’s Code of Conduct as inappropriate physical contact. The ICC is expected to review the incident, with the possibility of demerit points for Kohli or Konstas if the match referee deems it a Level Two offence.

If the ICC don’t give Virat a holiday with his family in Sydney then we might as well pack up our bat and ball and go home. Changed his line and showed the world the kid has rattled him & his team. Such a shame as the kid absolutely idolizes Kohli.

“ Never meet your hero ” 😢 — Darren Berry (@ChuckBerry1969) December 26, 2024

Konstas, who was making his Test debut, had already shown immense potential with some aggressive batting, taking on Bumrah with ease. He hit 6 fours and 2 sixes before being dismissed for 60 runs by Ravindra Jadeja, ending a memorable debut knock. Despite the early clash, the 19-year-old remained the focal point of the match, showing why he’s one of Australia's most exciting young talents.

ICC review of Kohli-Kostas altercation

The ICC has confirmed that it will review the heated exchange between Virat Kohli and Sam Konstas during the ongoing Boxing Day Test at the MCG. The incident took place in the first session when Kohli, tossing the ball in his hand, appeared to intentionally walk towards Konstas, resulting in a shoulder bump. The exchange quickly escalated, prompting Khawaja to step in and separate the players, with umpire Michael Gough also intervening.

If the ICC's guidelines are adhered to, Virat Kohli is in some trouble.@SEN_Cricket @1116sen pic.twitter.com/Jz0OVuy7vv — Tom Morris (@tommorris32) December 26, 2024

Konstas, who had already impressed with his fearless batting, spoke about the incident, stating, “It happens in cricket.” However, former cricket figures, including Ricky Ponting and Simon Taufel, suggested that Kohli's actions could be considered inappropriate physical contact under the ICC's Code of Conduct. The match referee, Andy Pycroft, is expected to review the footage and may impose demerit points on either player if deemed necessary.

Virat Kohli being a little crybaby once again! pic.twitter.com/tQNnvrXQR1 — The ACC (@TheACCnz) December 26, 2024

Konstas, who replaced Nathan McSweeney in this Test, continued to play his natural game, finishing with 60 runs from 65 balls. His knock included aggressive shots, such as a reverse scoop over the slips for six and another over the wicketkeeper’s head for four. Despite the on-field drama, Konstas’s debut was a memorable one, proving his fearless attitude at the highest level of cricket.