Breaking News
Mumbai: Midnight blaze in Kurla building leaves 39 injured, scores rescued
Mumbai: Charkop hsg society chairman, secy, booked for stealing mangroves!
Mumbai: Army tells BMC to stop building work near depot
Mumbai crime: Betting app mogul spent Rs 200 crore on Dubai wedding
Now you can bid dignified farewell to your pets in Mumbai
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > 174 off 83 balls Klaasen and turbo at Centurion

'174 off 83 balls': Klaasen and turbo at Centurion

Updated on: 16 September,2023 08:07 AM IST  |  Centurion
PTI |

Top

Klaasen struck 13 fours and 13 sixes before being caught on the boundary off the last ball of the innings.

'174 off 83 balls': Klaasen and turbo at Centurion

Heinrich Klaasen (right) and David Miller during their 222-run stand yesterday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
'174 off 83 balls': Klaasen and turbo at Centurion
x
00:00

Heinrich Klaasen slammed 174 off 83 balls to lead a South African batting assault against Australia in the fourth ODI at SuperSport Park on Friday. 


Klaasen shared an extraordinary fifth wicket partnership of 222 off only 94 balls with David Miller (82 not out) as South Africa piled up 416 for five, their fifth-highest total in ODIs. Klaasen struck 13 fours and 13 sixes before being caught on the boundary off the last ball of the innings. 


Also Read: SA vs AUS: South Africa ends Australia's winning streak to stay alive in ODI series


A run spree of such magnitude did not seem likely as accurate Australian bowling and a slower than usual Centurion pitch saw South Africa make relatively sedate progress on a ground known for high scoring. At the second drinks break, the total was 157 for three off 32 overs.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

south africa australia sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK