'174 off 83 balls': Klaasen and turbo at Centurion

Heinrich Klaasen (right) and David Miller during their 222-run stand yesterday. Pic/AFP

Heinrich Klaasen slammed 174 off 83 balls to lead a South African batting assault against Australia in the fourth ODI at SuperSport Park on Friday.

Klaasen shared an extraordinary fifth wicket partnership of 222 off only 94 balls with David Miller (82 not out) as South Africa piled up 416 for five, their fifth-highest total in ODIs. Klaasen struck 13 fours and 13 sixes before being caught on the boundary off the last ball of the innings.

A run spree of such magnitude did not seem likely as accurate Australian bowling and a slower than usual Centurion pitch saw South Africa make relatively sedate progress on a ground known for high scoring. At the second drinks break, the total was 157 for three off 32 overs.

