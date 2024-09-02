Earlier, former Pakistani spinner Danish Kaneria insisted that Dubai would be the better venue because 'safety of players is the first priority'

Harbhajan Singh, Rohit Sharma celebrates the fall of a wicket with Jasprit Bumrah (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article 2025 ICC Champions Trophy | 'What they say is what they think is right..': Harbhajan Singh's take on whether India should travel to Pakistan x 00:00

The ongoing uncertainty regarding India's participation in the upcoming 2025 ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan remains a focal point of discussion. Recently, Rashid Latif, a former wicketkeeper-batsman for Pakistan, suggested there is a 'fifty percent confirmation' that India might indeed travel to Pakistan for the tournament.

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh on Monday expressed his belief that India should refrain from traveling to Pakistan unless there are assurances regarding the security of its players. He further emphasized that the Indian government should consider the possibility of participation only if Pakistan can guarantee comprehensive security measures for the Indian team.

"What they say is what they think is right while what we say is our point of view. I feel the security concerns are always there and if the security of the players is not ensured there then I don't think that the team should go there. If They say that the teams will get full security and there is no hassle then it's on the government to think and make decisions because, in the end, it's not just about cricketing matters and the issue goes beyond. As a cricketer, I can say if you wish to play cricket, play cricket but the security concern is always there and players should not go there until the security is guaranteed," he said.

Earlier, former Pakistani spinner Danish Kaneria insisted that Dubai would be the better venue because 'safety of players is the first priority'.

"Look at the situation in Pakistan. I have to say that the Indian team should not go to Pakistan," Kaneria told 'Sports Tak'. "Pakistan should think about it, then the ICC will make its decision and most likely it will be a hybrid model; it will be played in Dubai"

India's last visit to Pakistan occurred during the 2008 Asia Cup. The most recent bilateral engagement between the two nations took place when Pakistan toured India for a series of five One Day Internationals (ODIs) during the 2012-13 season. Since then, the cricketing interactions between the two countries have been limited. Pakistan made a return visit to India for the 2023 ODI World Cup, but the broader political landscape has kept the bilateral cricketing engagements at a standstill.

The Indian government’s position on traveling to Pakistan has remained unchanged, largely due to the persistent political tensions between the two nations. This geopolitical strife has influenced the decision-making process regarding cricketing ties. Reports indicate that Pakistan is considering hosting all of India's matches in Lahore, a city strategically located near Amritsar. This arrangement is intended to facilitate easier access for Indian players and fans via the Wagah-Attari border. Such logistical considerations aim to mitigate the travel difficulties and security challenges that might arise.

Despite these efforts, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly contemplating a hybrid model for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. This model would resemble the arrangement used for the Asia Cup last year, where matches were played in multiple countries. In the previous Asia Cup, India played all its matches in Sri Lanka, a neutral venue chosen to avoid the complexities of traveling to Pakistan amidst the strained political atmosphere.

The hybrid model would potentially allow for a combination of matches played in Pakistan and other venues, possibly balancing logistical convenience with security concerns. This approach could offer a compromise that addresses the apprehensions of all stakeholders involved, though it remains to be seen whether this proposal will gain traction.