Navroz pacer Shreyas Powar destroys Regent CC with 6-11

Shreyas Powar

Navroz CC’s medium pacer Shreyas Powar produced another stellar performance picking 6 wickets for 11 runs which helped his team snatch a win on the first innings lead against Regent CC in Div F match of the Dr HD Kanga Cricket League, at the Navroz CC ground on Sunday.

Batting first, Navroz CC were bowled out for 135 in 47.1 overs. Arbaz Shaikh 43 runs and Venkatesh Naidu 21 runs were the leading batters. Gurmeet Bumbak (3-46), Pyarelal Chauhan (3-48), and Santosh Kashid (2-5) picked up the wickets.

Regent CC’s batsmen struggled against Powar’s deadly bowling and were bundled out for a measly 28 in 14.2 overs in their first innings. Powar received good support from Prathamesh Masurkar (3-13). Following on, Regent made 64 for 7 wickets in 15.5 overs. Saish Santosh scored 23 runs while Yash Mahadik (5-10) and Masurkar (2-30) claimed the wickets.

Meanwhile, a brilliant attacking century by top order batsman Nishad Gabhawala (105 runs off 118 balls) lifted Bombay Gymkhana to a competitive total of 215 for 6 declared in 45 overs against Dahisar Youngsters in an Div H clash at LIC, Cross Maidan. Finding himself at the crease in the very first over, it was the brilliant counter-attacking innings from Nishad that held their innings together.

In reply, Dahisar Youngster scored 130 for 6 wickets in 43 overs. Middle-order batsman Aryan Mhase top-scored with 79 (6x4,3x6) runs.