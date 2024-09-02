Shastri, who guided India to back-to-back Test series wins in 2018-19 and 2020-21 on Australian soil, feels the hosts are vulnerable, but will compete well for sure

India players celebrate the wicket of Australia’s Cameron Green during the 4th Test at The Gabba, Brisbane, in 2021. Pic/Getty Images

Ravi Shastri sees no reason why India cannot maintain their dominance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy when they tour Australia in November for the first five-Test series between both countries since 1991-92. Shastri was head coach when India triumphed in Australia in 2018-19 and 2020-21.

“Our bowlers are fit… that’s a challenge [for Australia]. The Australian batting line-up is not what it used to be. There is a lot of inexperience out there. There are players who have retired or at the end of their careers. A lot of players have to settle down in the Australian team and make a mark. So, the opportunity [to win again] is there, but Australia in Australia will compete. No question about that,” Shastri told mid-day last week.

Ravi Shastri. Pic/AFP

A series in Australia has top billing in the former coach’s book. He compared winning there to teams being victorious in the West Indies during their all-out dominance through the 1980s. “People talk about World Cups, but if you go and ask people who follow the game all around the world, they will always think of those [2018-19 and 2020-21] series in Australia. How many teams have gone to Australia and beaten them [in a series]? It’s just like teams going to the West Indies and beating them in the 1980s. I don’t think any team did that,” remarked Shastri, who made Test tours to Australia in 1985-86 and 1991-92.

Pointing to India’s two Test series wins Down Under under his guidance in 2018-19 and 2020-21, the former India captain said: “When you go there and win back-to-back series, you capture the imagination of people. Every cricketer knows that a series in Australia is one of the toughest. Beating them in their backyard takes a special effort. It does not happen over 40 overs, it happens over 20 days of hard Test cricket. In 2018-19, we played 19 days of cricket. Not many teams play 20 days of cricket because games get over in no time. We got knocked over in three days in 2020 and still won.”

Shastri was profound about the last two series wins in Australia. “It [Border-Gavaskar] might not be the World Cup trophy but it’s the biggest in my career. I have been part of a World Cup-winning team [1983], a World Championship of Cricket-winning side [1985]. I have called World Cup games, but those two wins in Australia are 24-carat,” he said.

This time Shastri won’t be in the dressing room, but in the commentary box. “I’m looking forward to it. I was biting my nails in the last three series. The pressure won’t be the same,” he said with a chuckle. “I will be in the box where I will be able to express myself.”