Batting great reckons Australian middle-order is a bit dodgy; David Warner’s retirement factored in too

India skipper Rohit Sharma and Australia’s Pat Cummins pose with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Nagpur last year. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article Sunil Gavaskar predicts 3-1 win for India in Australia x 00:00

Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has predicted a 3-1 win for India when the Indian team tour there for the 2024-25 Border Gavaskar Trophy series.

“It's going to be an exciting series for sure with the talent that is there on both sides and it will also show why Test match cricket is the ultimate format of our beloved game. Oh, and my prediction is a 3-1 win for India,” wrote Gavaskar in his column in Sunday Mid-day.

India tour Australia with the confidence of having won both the last Test series there, a rarity for a team that are Australia bound. India won in 2018-19 and 2020-21. In fact, India have not lost a Border-Gavaskar Trophy series since 2014-15.

Gavaskar dwelled on Australia’s weakness. “With their opening batting problems exacerbated after the retirement of David Warner and the middle-order also a bit dodgy, the Aussies are ripe for the taking once again. India being usual slow starters in an overseas series in SENA countries the first Test will be crucial. That they aren't playing proper first class games before that as well as in the week long gaps between some Test matches could work against them. That said, it is how schedules are nowadays for most touring sides,” he wrote.

The forthcoming series which kicks off in Perth on November 22, is the first five-Test India v Australia series since 1991-92.

India host Bangladesh and New Zealand before the Australian trip.