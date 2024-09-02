Breaking News
Exclusive | Mumbai fake drug case: 'God had other plans'
Aarey accident spree: Forest department demands speed-breakers
Mumbai: 3 dead as speeding car flips, crashes into truck
Mumbai: BMC unable to meet demand for artificial ponds this year, too
Palghar triple murder: Cops launch manhunt for missing tenant
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > England defeat Sri Lanka by 90 runs in 2nd Test takes lead by 2 0

England defeat Sri Lanka by 90 runs in 2nd Test, takes lead by 2-0

Updated on: 02 September,2024 08:07 AM IST  |  London
Agencies |

Top

Fast bowler Gus Atkinson scored his maiden first-class hundred in England’s first-innings 427 and then led the team to victory on Sunday with a return of 5-62

England defeat Sri Lanka by 90 runs in 2nd Test, takes lead by 2-0

English referee Martin Atkinson (2R) celebrates with teammates after taking his fifth wicket, that of Sri Lanka's Milan Rathnayake on day four of the second cricket test match between England and Sri Lanka at Lord's cricket ground in London. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
England defeat Sri Lanka by 90 runs in 2nd Test, takes lead by 2-0
x
00:00

England thrashed Sri Lanka by 190 runs in the second Test at Lord’s on Sunday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. 


Also Read: Abhigyan Kundu geared up to sparkle for India U-19



Sri Lanka, set what would have been a record fourth-innings chase of 483 to win, were dismissed for 292 after tea. Fast bowler Gus Atkinson scored his maiden first-class hundred in England’s first-innings 427 and then led the team to victory on Sunday with a return of 5-62.


Brief scores
England 427 & 251 beat SL 196 & 292 (D Chandimal 58, D Karunaratne 55, D de Silva 50; G Atkinson 5-62, C Woakes 2-46, O Stone 2-56) by 190 runs

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

england sri lanka test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK