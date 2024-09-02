England defeat Sri Lanka by 90 runs in 2nd Test, takes lead by 2-0

Fast bowler Gus Atkinson scored his maiden first-class hundred in England’s first-innings 427 and then led the team to victory on Sunday with a return of 5-62

England thrashed Sri Lanka by 190 runs in the second Test at Lord’s on Sunday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Sri Lanka, set what would have been a record fourth-innings chase of 483 to win, were dismissed for 292 after tea. Fast bowler Gus Atkinson scored his maiden first-class hundred in England’s first-innings 427 and then led the team to victory on Sunday with a return of 5-62.

Brief scores

England 427 & 251 beat SL 196 & 292 (D Chandimal 58, D Karunaratne 55, D de Silva 50; G Atkinson 5-62, C Woakes 2-46, O Stone 2-56) by 190 runs

