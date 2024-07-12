England skipper Ben Stokes pinpoints reason behind Atkinson's success against Windies at Lord's

Following the retirement of fellow teammate, James Anderson, Ben Stokes said that he has inspired many people with his incredible career. Gus Atkinson received the "Player of the Match" award for his stellar performance against West Indies

Ben Stokes (Pic: File Pic)

England skipper Ben Stokes opened up Gus Atkinson's success in his debut test match by saying that he used Lord's Cricket Ground's slope to claim 12 wickets against West Indies.

Speaking after the match, Ben Stokes said that his side put in a clinical performance with the willow and the ball. The skipper also hailed debutant Atkinson for his brilliant start in the longest format of the game.

"Really good start. To come out and put in a performance like that is clinical with bat and ball. Great start to the summer. Before the game it was exciting the see the lads get caps. Two guys who have a very high ceiling, Gus with the ball and Jamie with bat and gloves were really good. He is incredibly skillful. He used the Lord's slope to his advantage. 12 wickets in your first game is an incredible start and exciting," Stokes said.

Following the retirement of fellow teammate, James Anderson, Ben Stokes said that he has inspired many people with his incredible career.

"He has been an incredible inspiration to so many people. The wicket he has taken is absolutely phenomenal. Some times you can be lost for words. If you gave me 15 minutes I might still not be able to put it in words. Desire to get better is the stand out," he added.

Coming to the first Test match between England and West Indies, Anderson took the first wicket of the day at Lord's sending back Joshua Da Silva to all but put an end to West Indies' fight.

But while Anderson showcased his wares one final time, there was Gus Atkinson, on Test debut, who etched his name onto the Lord's Honours board with a ten-wicket haul - a proper handing over of the baton if ever there was one.

Earlier, England had taken a big first-innings lead with five batters crossing the half-century mark in a total of 371. Gus Atkinson's seven-wicket haul had helped bowl West Indies out for 121 on day one of the Test match.

With a 250-run lead in the bag, England seamers fired away on day two to reduce West Indies to six wickets down by stumps. While Atkinson once again shone, Anderson set the tone with a peach that seamed back in to castle Kraigg Brathwaite as the Three Lions beat West Indies by an innings and 114 runs on Friday.

