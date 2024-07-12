Breaking News
Mumbai Central – Amritsar Paschim Express diverted till August 9
Konkan Railway hit by water seepage in Pernem tunnel
Mumbai: Wadala, Dadar roads to be closed for Aashadi Ekadashi from July 16-18
Navi Mumbai: Fake cops who stole Rs 13 lakh from jeweller’s staffer nabbed
Mumbai: North Regional Cyber Police arrest three in courier fraud
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > 1st Test Andersons superb spell Stokes 200th wicket leaves England four wickets away from victory against West Indies

1st Test: Anderson's superb spell, Stokes' 200th wicket leaves England four wickets away from victory against West Indies

Updated on: 12 July,2024 04:13 PM IST  |  London
IANS |

Top

Anderson bowled a brilliant spell, sending down 28 dot balls in his first 30 deliveries as he ended the day with figures of 10-5-11-2, leaving West Indies struggling

1st Test: Anderson's superb spell, Stokes' 200th wicket leaves England four wickets away from victory against West Indies

England's James Anderson celebrates after the dismissal of West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite during play on the second day of the first Test cricket match between England and West Indies at Lord's Cricket Ground in London; (right) England's captain Ben Stokes makes an unsuccesful appeal for a leg before wicket (LBW) decision against West Indies Jason Holder during play on the second day of the first Test cricket match between England and West Indies at Lord's Cricket Ground in London. Pics/AFP

Listen to this article
1st Test: Anderson's superb spell, Stokes' 200th wicket leaves England four wickets away from victory against West Indies
x
00:00

In the final match of his career, retiring England fast bowler James Anderson claimed two wickets on the second day as did Gus Atkinson and Ben Stokes to leave West Indies tottering at 79/6 in their second innings and four wickets away from victory in the first Test at the Lord's on Thursday.
 
Anderson bowled a brilliant spell, sending down 28 dot balls in his first 30 deliveries as he ended the day with figures of 10-5-11-2, leaving West Indies struggling. His two wickets in the second innings along with one in the first took his overall tally to 706 wickets in 188 matches, just two short of Australian legend Shane Warne's haul of 708. If he claims three of the remaining four West Indies wickets, Anderson would retire as the second-most successful bowler in Test cricket behind Muttiah Muralitharan, who leads the pack with 800 wickets from 230 matches.


Anderson started the West Indies collapse by sending back the visiting captain Kraigg Brathwaite (4), sending his wicket cartwheeling with a searing delivery. He then sent back Alick Athanaze, getting him to edge behind to the keeper, thus inching further closer to Warne's haul.


Also Read: Sunny side of the streets


Fellow pacer Atkinson, who had bagged 7-45 in the first innings to start England's dominance in the match, claimed the key wickets of Kavem Hodge (4) and Jason Holder (20).

Skipper Ben Stokes sent back Mikyle Louis and Kirk McKenzie to reach the milestone of 200 wickets and 6000 runs in Test cricket, only the third all-rounder to reach the milestone.

The West Indies batters failed to find their feet against some hostile bowling by England as they ended the second day still trailing England trailing by 171 runs after they allowed England to reach 371 all out in 90 overs in their first innings.

Starting at the overnight score of 189/3, England's first innings was propped up by a 114-ball 68 by former captain Joe Root (4x7) and Harry Brook 50 off 64 balls (4x5, 6x1). Wicket-keeper Jamie Smith struck a 119-ball 70 runs to help the team reach 371 all out.

England just need four more wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the series while West Indies need to score at least 171 runs to avoid the ignominy of an innings defeat.

Brief scores:
West Indies 121 &amp; 79/6 in 34.4 overs (Alick Athanaze 22; James Anderson 2-11, Gus Atkinson 2-27, Ben Stokes 2-25) trail England 371 all out in 90 overs (Zak Crawley 76, Ollie Pope 57, Joe Root 68, Harry Brook 50, Jamie Smith 70; Jayden Seales 4-77, Jason Holder 2-58, Gudakesh Motie 2-41) by 171

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

james anderson ben stokes england west indies test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK