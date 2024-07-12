Anderson bowled a brilliant spell, sending down 28 dot balls in his first 30 deliveries as he ended the day with figures of 10-5-11-2, leaving West Indies struggling

England's James Anderson celebrates after the dismissal of West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite during play on the second day of the first Test cricket match between England and West Indies at Lord's Cricket Ground in London; (right) England's captain Ben Stokes makes an unsuccesful appeal for a leg before wicket (LBW) decision against West Indies Jason Holder during play on the second day of the first Test cricket match between England and West Indies at Lord's Cricket Ground in London. Pics/AFP

In the final match of his career, retiring England fast bowler James Anderson claimed two wickets on the second day as did Gus Atkinson and Ben Stokes to leave West Indies tottering at 79/6 in their second innings and four wickets away from victory in the first Test at the Lord's on Thursday.



Anderson bowled a brilliant spell, sending down 28 dot balls in his first 30 deliveries as he ended the day with figures of 10-5-11-2, leaving West Indies struggling. His two wickets in the second innings along with one in the first took his overall tally to 706 wickets in 188 matches, just two short of Australian legend Shane Warne's haul of 708. If he claims three of the remaining four West Indies wickets, Anderson would retire as the second-most successful bowler in Test cricket behind Muttiah Muralitharan, who leads the pack with 800 wickets from 230 matches.

Anderson started the West Indies collapse by sending back the visiting captain Kraigg Brathwaite (4), sending his wicket cartwheeling with a searing delivery. He then sent back Alick Athanaze, getting him to edge behind to the keeper, thus inching further closer to Warne's haul.

Fellow pacer Atkinson, who had bagged 7-45 in the first innings to start England's dominance in the match, claimed the key wickets of Kavem Hodge (4) and Jason Holder (20).

Skipper Ben Stokes sent back Mikyle Louis and Kirk McKenzie to reach the milestone of 200 wickets and 6000 runs in Test cricket, only the third all-rounder to reach the milestone.

The West Indies batters failed to find their feet against some hostile bowling by England as they ended the second day still trailing England trailing by 171 runs after they allowed England to reach 371 all out in 90 overs in their first innings.

Starting at the overnight score of 189/3, England's first innings was propped up by a 114-ball 68 by former captain Joe Root (4x7) and Harry Brook 50 off 64 balls (4x5, 6x1). Wicket-keeper Jamie Smith struck a 119-ball 70 runs to help the team reach 371 all out.

England just need four more wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the series while West Indies need to score at least 171 runs to avoid the ignominy of an innings defeat.

Brief scores:

West Indies 121 & 79/6 in 34.4 overs (Alick Athanaze 22; James Anderson 2-11, Gus Atkinson 2-27, Ben Stokes 2-25) trail England 371 all out in 90 overs (Zak Crawley 76, Ollie Pope 57, Joe Root 68, Harry Brook 50, Jamie Smith 70; Jayden Seales 4-77, Jason Holder 2-58, Gudakesh Motie 2-41) by 171

