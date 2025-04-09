Breaking News
Mumbai: We are not kachra, say Deonar-Govandi residents
Mumbai: Lake levels at 32.85 per cent, evaporation threat real
Mumbai: After three years, Kalina-BKC road hurdle cleared
Mumbai: Bandra, Worli getting a facelift
Mumbai: Mangrove mafia in Andheri?
Summer 2025 Summer 2025
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Amol Parashar recounts feeling tremors during Thailand trip after massive earthquake

Amol Parashar recounts feeling tremors during Thailand trip after massive earthquake

Updated on: 09 April,2025 12:32 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Amol Parashar recounted his earthquake ordeal in Thailand, stating that although there was chaos, the residents displayed sensitivity and operated in an orderly fashion

Amol Parashar recounts feeling tremors during Thailand trip after massive earthquake

Amol Parashar Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Amol Parashar recounts feeling tremors during Thailand trip after massive earthquake
x
00:00

Actor Amol Parashar, who is known for his work in Sardar Udham and TVF’s Tripling, had a misadventure during his Thailand trip after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar, following which tremors were felt in the exotic country. Amol recounted his ordeal, stating that although there was chaos, the residents displayed sensitivity and operated in an orderly fashion. 


Amol Parashar’s earthquake ordeal


Amol, in an interview with ETimes, shared that he was on a short trip to Thailand when he felt the tremors while grabbing coffee. He initially felt his head was spinning but later realised that the ground beneath him was shaking. Soon, many realised it was an earthquake and rushed to a common area. He said, “Metro lines had shut down, and offices and shops closed down, and the whole city turned into a huge traffic jam. It took us five gruelling hours to reach our hotel.”


Amol added that despite being struck with a calamity, the locals displayed civic sense and remained calm. “Even in the traffic, cars stuck to their lanes, people gave space to each other to walk around, and no one was breaking rules, shouting, honking or fighting,” he added. 

Amol suffers leg injury on Thailand trip

The incident occurred while navigating a trail, where Amol lost balance and scratched his leg against a rough surface. The injury left a gash, prompting a quick visit to a local clinic. He was treated with first aid and given a tetanus shot as a safety measure. Amol, known for keeping his cool, reflected on the incident lightheartedly, as he told IANS, “It wasn’t ideal, of course, but I’ve had worse paper cuts from scripts. At least now the trip has a story. Let’s just say I got a bit too adventurous. But the leg’s healing fine, and I’m grateful it wasn’t anything serious”.

Amol’s work front 

2025 is already shaping up to be a significant year for the actor, with a packed lineup that includes a romantic film with Tanya Maniktala, a thriller series with Nimrat Kaur, TVF’s Gram Chikitsalay, and his bold live theatre ventureAmol Parashar Live, which kicked off with three back-to-back housefull shows of Besharam Aadmi. The actor is currently recovering well, with his trademark sense of humor still intact, and is back to work as scheduled.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Amol Parashar thailand earthquake bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK