Actor Amol Parashar, who is known for his work in Sardar Udham and TVF’s Tripling, had a misadventure during his Thailand trip after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar, following which tremors were felt in the exotic country. Amol recounted his ordeal, stating that although there was chaos, the residents displayed sensitivity and operated in an orderly fashion.

Amol Parashar’s earthquake ordeal

Amol, in an interview with ETimes, shared that he was on a short trip to Thailand when he felt the tremors while grabbing coffee. He initially felt his head was spinning but later realised that the ground beneath him was shaking. Soon, many realised it was an earthquake and rushed to a common area. He said, “Metro lines had shut down, and offices and shops closed down, and the whole city turned into a huge traffic jam. It took us five gruelling hours to reach our hotel.”

Amol added that despite being struck with a calamity, the locals displayed civic sense and remained calm. “Even in the traffic, cars stuck to their lanes, people gave space to each other to walk around, and no one was breaking rules, shouting, honking or fighting,” he added.

Amol suffers leg injury on Thailand trip

The incident occurred while navigating a trail, where Amol lost balance and scratched his leg against a rough surface. The injury left a gash, prompting a quick visit to a local clinic. He was treated with first aid and given a tetanus shot as a safety measure. Amol, known for keeping his cool, reflected on the incident lightheartedly, as he told IANS, “It wasn’t ideal, of course, but I’ve had worse paper cuts from scripts. At least now the trip has a story. Let’s just say I got a bit too adventurous. But the leg’s healing fine, and I’m grateful it wasn’t anything serious”.

Amol’s work front

2025 is already shaping up to be a significant year for the actor, with a packed lineup that includes a romantic film with Tanya Maniktala, a thriller series with Nimrat Kaur, TVF’s Gram Chikitsalay, and his bold live theatre ventureAmol Parashar Live, which kicked off with three back-to-back housefull shows of Besharam Aadmi. The actor is currently recovering well, with his trademark sense of humor still intact, and is back to work as scheduled.