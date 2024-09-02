The 29-year-old hit 138 to bring Bangladesh back into the match with a fighting 165-run seventh-wicket stand alongside Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who scored a pugnacious 78. At stumps on Day Three, Bangladesh struck back to leave Pakistan on a sluggish 9-2

Litton Das celebrates his century yesterday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Litton, Mehidy help B’desh’s fightback v Pak x 00:00

Liton Das hit a fighting hundred to lift Bangladesh from a precarious 26-6 to 262 all out on Sunday, in a remarkable turnaround that left the second Test here within either team’s grasp.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Ravi: There is a lot of inexperience out there

The 29-year-old hit 138 to bring Bangladesh back into the match with a fighting 165-run seventh-wicket stand alongside Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who scored a pugnacious 78. At stumps on Day Three, Bangladesh struck back to leave Pakistan on a sluggish 9-2.

Brief scores

Pakistan 274 & 9-2 (S Ayub 6*; H Mahmud 2-3) v Bangladesh 262 (L Das 138, M Miraz 78; K Shahzad 6-90, S Agha 2-13, M Hamza 2-50)

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever