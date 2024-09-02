Breaking News
Exclusive | Mumbai fake drug case: 'God had other plans'
Aarey accident spree: Forest department demands speed-breakers
Mumbai: 3 dead as speeding car flips, crashes into truck
Mumbai: BMC unable to meet demand for artificial ponds this year, too
Palghar triple murder: Cops launch manhunt for missing tenant
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Litton Mehidy help Bdeshs fightback v Pak

Litton, Mehidy help B’desh’s fightback v Pak

Updated on: 02 September,2024 08:13 AM IST  |  Rawalpindi
AFP |

Top

The 29-year-old hit 138 to bring Bangladesh back into the match with a fighting 165-run seventh-wicket stand alongside Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who scored a pugnacious 78. At stumps on Day Three, Bangladesh struck back to leave Pakistan on a sluggish 9-2

Litton, Mehidy help B’desh’s fightback v Pak

Litton Das celebrates his century yesterday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Litton, Mehidy help B’desh’s fightback v Pak
x
00:00

Liton Das hit a fighting hundred to lift Bangladesh from a precarious 26-6 to 262 all out on Sunday, in a remarkable turnaround that left the second Test here within either team’s grasp.


Also Read: Ravi: There is a lot of inexperience out there



The 29-year-old hit 138 to bring Bangladesh back into the match with a fighting 165-run seventh-wicket stand alongside Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who scored a pugnacious 78. At stumps on Day Three, Bangladesh struck back to leave Pakistan on a sluggish 9-2. 


Brief scores
Pakistan 274 & 9-2 (S Ayub 6*; H Mahmud 2-3) v Bangladesh 262 (L Das 138, M Miraz 78; K Shahzad 6-90, S Agha 2-13, M Hamza 2-50)

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

bangladesh pakistan test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK