2nd ENG vs SA Test: Ben Stokes' ton helps England take big lead

Ben Stokes. Pic/AFP
Ben Stokes scored his first century since being appointed England’s full-time captain as the hosts established a commanding advantage over South Africa in the second Test at Old Trafford on Friday.
England were 330-6 at the time of going to press on the second day, 179 runs ahead of South Africa’s meagre first innings score of 151. Stokes was dismissed for 103. He shared a 173-run stand with wicketkeeper Ben Foakes (72 not out), having come together with England trailing at 147-5 after fast bowler Anrich Nortje removed overnight batsmen Jonny Bairstow and Zak Crawley.
